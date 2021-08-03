Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gate.io Completes GT Repurchase and Destruction in the Second Quarter of 2021, with a Total Value of over 21 Million U.S. Dollars

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to an official announcement, Gate.io opened its doors on July 31 to announce the GT burn situation in the second quarter (Q2). The data shows that the second quarter of 2021 benefited from the influence of the blockchain industry’s big market, the number of users and transactions on the platform hit an 8-year high, with a total of 4,873,866 GT destroyed, worth over 21 million U.S. dollars.

www.newsbtc.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#U S Dollars#Startup#Deflation#Market Value#Gate Io Sesame Opening#Pos#Gatechain#Okb#Ht#Gt#Nft#Gate Io Nft Magic Box#Evm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Economynotebookcheck.net

GoPro ends the second quarter of 2021 with US$250 million in takings

GoPro has released potentially excellent news for its shareholders with its financial report for the latest quarter (2Q2021). It includes a growth in revenue to an impressive quarter of a billion US dollars: an 86% improvement year-on-year (YoY). These takings have resulted in a net income of $17 million (according to generally-accepted accounting principles (GAAP)), compared to no more than -$51 million from GoPro releases its latest financial performance figures2Q2020.
MarketsNEWSBTC

A Generational Bitcoin Buy Signal Is Almost Back

Bitcoin price has made a decent recovery from the lows put in around $28,888 and the yearly open, but still has ways to go to catch up the all-time highs. A buy signal could trigger just days from now, according to the creator of the tool – crypto expert and founder of Capriole Investments Charles Edwards. Not only is this buy signal significant, it has a reputation for being Bitcoin’s most profitable.
Financial ReportsWinston-Salem Journal

Gildan rides recovering U.S. economy to $146 million in second-quarter profit

Gildan Activewear Inc. benefited again from the recovering U.S. economy, including consumers spending federal stimulus checks, in reporting Thursday $146.4 million in second-quarter net income. Adjusted net income was $135.3 million for the quarter. By comparison, Gildan reported a $249.7 million loss in the second quarter of 2020, which mostly...
Financial ReportsHouston Chronicle

CenterPoint Energy reports $251 million profit in second quarter

CenterPoint Energy said Thursday it made a profit in the second quarter of 2021 as the economy bounces back from the pandemic. The utility, which has 2.6 million electric customers and 1.1 million gas customers in the Houston area, reported a $251 million profit in the second three months of the year, compared with a $105 million profit during the same period in 2020. Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.74 billion in the period from $1.58 billion in the second quarter of 2020.
TechSpot

GTA V ships over 150 million copies, pushing the franchise to over 350 million sold in total

Why it matters: Take-Two Interactive has published its Q2 earnings report, and according to the data, GTA V keeps selling like hotcakes, keeping its spot as the second best-selling video game in history, only behind Minecraft. Other franchises mentioned in the report include Red Dead, NBA 2K, Borderlands, and more, alongside details about future games.
StocksCNBC

Square posts $45 million in bitcoin-related impairments in second quarter

Square's bitcoin-related investments had a $45 million drag on the company's second-quarter operating income, the company said late Sunday. It comes after a rough period for the digital coin. Square added it still saw "significant growth in bitcoin revenue year over year" this past quarter. Square said late Sunday that...
Businessb975.com

U.S. labor costs increase solidly in second quarter

WASHINGTON(Reuters) – U.S. labor costs increased solidly in the second quarter as companies raised wages and benefits to attract workers, supporting views that high inflation could persist beyond this year amid supply constraints. The Employment Cost Index, the broadest measure of labor costs, rose 0.7% last quarter after gaining 0.9%...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ever-Glory Announces $5 Million Stock Repurchase Program

NANJING, China, Aug.1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (EVK) - Get Report, a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program pursuant to which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million of the Company's outstanding common stock on or before December 31, 2021. Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may purchase shares of its common stock from time to time through various means, including open market transactions and privately negotiated transactions. Open market repurchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and may be effected pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 under the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any stock repurchases will be determined by the Company's management in its discretion based on its evaluation of various factors, including the trading price of the Company's common stock, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other corporate considerations. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
StocksLos Angeles Business Journal

Hope Bancorp to Repurchase $50 Million in Stock

Hope Bancorp Inc., the Koreatown-based holding company of Bank of Hope, announced plans to repurchase up to $50 million of its common stock. “This stock repurchase program underscores our board and management’s growing confidence in the sustainability of our improved operational performance following the Covid-19 pandemic and commitment to returning capital to our shareholders,” Kevin Kim, Hope Bancorp’s chairman, president and chief executive, said in a statement.
IndustryLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Indivior to commence USD100 million share repurchase program

Indivior PLC - Richmond, Virginia-based pharmaceutical firm - Says it will commence a share repurchase program of its shares for USD0.10 each, for up to a maximum consideration of USD100 million. Indivior contracts Morgan Stanley to carry out the share buyback programme during the period commencing on July 30 2021 and ending no later than December 30 2022. The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the program is around 73.5 million.
Marketsspglobal.com

CDO Monitor Benchmarks Report For U.S. CLOs: Second-Quarter 2021

S&P Global Ratings is publishing performance benchmarks under the non-model Monitor framework for rated collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transactions (see "S&P Global Ratings' Updated Assumptions For CDO Monitor Non-Model Version," published June 21, 2019). Publishing the performance benchmarks provides transparency into our view of U.S. CLOs' collateral credit quality and diversity using the non-model version of our CDO Monitor. They also highlight different CLO manager investment styles (e.g., some managers prefer to invest in loans from higher rated issuers while others prefer to maintain highly diversified portfolios).
Financial Reportswccftech.com

AMD Bathes In Dollars As It Posts 99% Revenue Growth In Second Quarter 2021

Chip designer Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) reported its earnings results for the second quarter of 2021 earlier today. The company earned $3.9 billion in revenue in the quarter, its highest to date as it marked an astounding 99% year-over-year growth in Q2, as it inches towards a preferred gross margin of 50%. After accounting for the cost of sales, AMD earned $1.8 billion in profit, posting a strong 48% gross margin, which is up by 4% year over year and 2% higher than the 46% that it posted at the end of the first quarter of 2021.
Economymarketresearchtelecast.com

Tesla makes over a billion dollar quarterly profit for the first time

Elon Musk’s auto division increased its surplus tenfold in the three months to the end of June year-on-year to $ 1.1 billion (EUR 0.9 billion). Tesla announced this on Monday evening after the US stock market closed in Palo Alto. Sales grew 98 percent to a total of $ 12.0 billion.
Economyfa-mag.com

Economists See U.S. Slowdown After 'Peak Growth' In Second Quarter

The best growth of the expansion is likely behind the U.S. just as the world’s largest economy reclaims its pre-pandemic level of output. Gross domestic product likely revved up in the second quarter, fueled by the delivery of vaccinations, the unleashing of pent-up demand for services and a mixture of government and Federal Reserve stimulus.
MarketsLife Style Extra

BMO Real Estate Investments net asset value rises over second quarter

(Alliance News) - BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd on Monday reported a rise in net asset value over the second half of 2021, driven by a stronger performance in its property portfolio. The real estate investor's net asset value per share as at June 30 was 102.1 pence, up 3.0%...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Uncollateralized Lending Platform Truefi Raises $12.5 Million From A16z, Alameda and Blocktower

Truefi, an uncollateralized loan platform, has raised $12.5 million from three important investors. The token sale was led by Blocktower, a New York-based cryptocurrency investment firm. Other important investors were Alameda Research — owned by Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of FTX — and A16z. Truefi is one of the few uncollateralized defi-based lending protocols in the industry.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Coming Cardano Update Could Be Game Changer for Fifth-Largest Crypto Asset: Coin Bureau

A popular market analyst says that he believes Cardano’s forthcoming update could be a game changer for the fifth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The pseudonymous head of Coin Bureau, who goes by the simple name “Guy,” tells his 1.2 million YouTube subscribers that he expects the next few weeks to be exciting with several major projects in the space, including Cardano (ADA), set to reach major milestones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy