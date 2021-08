Splitgate has had a fantastic run in recent days, so much so that 1047 Games was forced to stop its beta owing to the massive inflow of gamers yesterday. As a result of its surprising popularity, Splitgate has acquired a significant number of titles. The game, which was created by 1047 Games and launched for PC in 2019, is now accessible in beta on the PlayStation Store and the Microsoft Store. Despite the fact that it is an FPS that has mostly gone unnoticed, it appears that its combination of playability and aspects found in Halo and Portal has caught the curiosity of many console players.