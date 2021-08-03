Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Florentino Perez is hurting his standing as president

Real Madrid are once again linked with re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, with Paris Saint-Germain being tipped as a possible destination as well. Ronaldo has been terrific for the Old Lady of Turin since his first season at the club but he has had effectively no support from the team around him. The board of directors have not made great signings either and it seems like Juve and Ronaldo are far away from winning the Champions League any time soon, which is the main reason why the Portuguese was signed by Juventus.