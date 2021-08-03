Cancel
Real Madrid: 3 reasons why Florentino Perez is hurting his standing as president

By Sudhir Salvi
Cover picture for the articleReal Madrid are in a slightly wretched situation at the moment, especially because the squad seems very imbalanced due to recent departures. The exits of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane are bound to put the club in a spot of bother at least until the newer members of the squad such as David Alaba and Eder Militao take up a bigger responsibility and are comfortable in their new roles. On the other hand, the club is taking a very debatable stance in the transfer market- which is Kylian Mbappe arrives or nobody arrives.

