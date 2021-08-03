New training program for suicide prevention open to public

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A special training about suicide will be happening Tuesday at the Northcentral Technical College conference center. The AOD Partnership and Prevent Suicide of Marathon County is hosting the event in hopes of sharing that suicide is preventable. The training program is called Question, Persuade, Refer. It’s designed to enhance awareness about suicide through public education. While the program is not meant to take the place of professional counseling, it does teach people how to ask tough questions and connect with their loved ones, and give them the resources that can help.