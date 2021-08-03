Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon County, WI

New training program for suicide prevention open to public

By Leif Ender
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A special training about suicide will be happening Tuesday at the Northcentral Technical College conference center. The AOD Partnership and Prevent Suicide of Marathon County is hosting the event in hopes of sharing that suicide is preventable. The training program is called Question, Persuade, Refer. It’s designed to enhance awareness about suicide through public education. While the program is not meant to take the place of professional counseling, it does teach people how to ask tough questions and connect with their loved ones, and give them the resources that can help.

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marathon County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Marathon, WI
City
Wausau, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Awareness#Conference Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy