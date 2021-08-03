Cancel
Park Hills, MO

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Park Hills, MO

Daily Journal
 3 days ago

The forecast is showing a hot day in Park Hills. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dailyjournalonline.com for local news and weather.

