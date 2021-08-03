FIRST ALERT: Pleasant mornings and seasonably hot afternoons; better chance for scattered storms by the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - THE NEXT 24 HOURS: The tranquil summer weather continues this evening. The sky will remain mostly cloud-free, but there will be some haze in the air. This is being caused by smoke from the Canadian wildfires. The northerly flow has transported this smoke into the deep south. This won’t cause any major issues. You can expect another pleasant start for Wednesday, with morning lows in the 60s. Dry weather is expected for most of the area, with a very small chance for a stray afternoon shower. Temperatures will be a bit hotter in the afternoon, with highs in the middle to upper 80s.www.wbrc.com
Comments / 0