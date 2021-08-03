Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Shapiro Needs to Take Action Over Nursing Home Deaths: PA Gubernatorial Candidate Jason Richey

PITTSBURGH, PA — A Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor is calling for a stronger investigation into COVID-19-related nursing home deaths. Pittsburgh attorney Jason Richey said last week that Attorney General Josh Shapiro isn’t doing enough to hold nursing home and state officials accountable for the thousands of Pennsylvanians whose deaths could have been prevented.

