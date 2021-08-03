Shapiro Needs to Take Action Over Nursing Home Deaths: PA Gubernatorial Candidate Jason Richey

Op-Ed by Stephen Wahrhaftig, Chair of the Libertarian Party of Chester County. While we are usually excited and proud to see West Chester making headlines, recent focus on our community by national newspapers, magazines, and television has not highlighted the many wonderful aspects of our little part of Chester County. Instead, this press has been overwhelmingly negative. These media outlets have zeroed in on the shocking viral video of West Chester School Board Director Chris McCune and his treatment of a parent speaking at a recent school board meeting. Members of the Chester County Libertarian Party who attended that meeting have attested that this video does, in fact, accurately portray the situation and the actions of Mr. McCune.