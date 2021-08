Last week at ACC Kickoff, the ACC released their all-conference team, along with their picks for preseason awards. As I was currently working through my series of articles previewing the position groups for the ACC, I thought it would make sense for me to put together my All-ACC teams. I used a similar structure to that of the actual teams. Included at the bottom of the article is the count of how many players from each school made a team. There is no weighting of the teams (being on first-team is worth more than being on the third team). Let’s get into my All-ACC picks!