Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morganton, NC

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Morganton, NC

Morganton News Herald
 3 days ago

Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Morganton. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

morganton.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morganton, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Morganton Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Public SafetyNBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Resurgent Taliban take provincial capital, kill Afghan govt spokesman

KABUL, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Taliban insurgents captured an Afghan provincial capital and killed the government's senior media officer in Kabul on Friday amid a deteriorating security situation as U.S. and other foreign troops withdraw. A police spokesman in southern Nimroz province said the capital Zaranj had fallen to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy