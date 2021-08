The Roseburg Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter CU recently announced four Douglas County residents as scholarship recipients. The $1,250 Darlene Newland Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Quinlan Wedge, a 2020 graduate of Roseburg High School. The award was created in memory of Newland who was a longtime member and lover of the arts. With the award, Wedge will carry on Newland’s love of the arts as she enters her second year as a graphic design major at Western Oregon University in Monmouth. Wedge was known at Roseburg High School for creating a large mural in the school quad honoring diversity and humankind.