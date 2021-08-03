Cancel
Simone Biles wins Olympic bronze in balance beam finals, her last Tokyo competition

By Peter Weber
Simone Biles qualified for six events at the Tokyo Olympics, but she competed in just one, the individual balance beam finals on Tuesday. And she won the bronze medal with a score of 14.000, coming in behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen (gold) and Tang Xijing (silver). Biles, considered the greatest gymnast of all time, has now won seven Olympic medals, tying Shannon Miller's record as the most decorated U.S. Olympic gymnast.

“Never, never, never give up.” — Winston Churchill. For superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles — who has won a total of seven Olympic medals in her career — the bronze medal she won Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics will probably always be her favorite. After all, that medal was particularly hard-earned.

