Playground Games has shown more gameplay footage of Forza Horizon 5 in a new livestream, detailing a couple of Mexico's biomes and showcasing a full race. In the latest Forza Horizon 5 Let's Go! livestream, Playground Games showcased two biomes: Swamp and Jungle. The Swamp is filled with shallow waters (all of which can be driven through) and a lot of mangrove trees with interconnected roots that you can smash through, changing the route of a race. The Swamp connects to the Jungle biome, which is filled with towering trees, waterfalls, rivers, and hidden temples. In total, Forza Horizon 5 will feature 11 biomes: Canyon, Tropical Coast, Farmland, Arid Hills, Jungle, Living Desert, Rocky Coast, Sand Desert, Swamp, Urban City of Guanajuato, Volcano. You can see screenshots of some of the biomes (which look incredibly impressive) below.