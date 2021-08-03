Cancel
Presidential Election

POLITICO Playbook: What to watch for in tonight’s special elections

By RYAN LIZZA
POLITICO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALL EYES ON OHIO — POLITICO’s senior campaigns and elections editor Steve Shepard writes in about today’s main event … Two special election primaries for Congress in Ohio today offer windows into each party a little more than six months into President JOE BIDEN’s tenure — and DONALD TRUMP’s post-presidency.

