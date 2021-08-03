Cancel
Immigration

5 things to know for August 3: Covid-19, housing, voting rights, Belarus, immigration

By Harmeet Kaur
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
CNN — Those of us on the Gulf and East coasts are in for a rainy week. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. For a while there, it seemed like this whole pandemic situation was looking up. But the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and Americans’ pessimism about the pandemic is back on the rise, new polling finds. Louisiana is battling one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the country right now. The ICU of its largest hospital is being stretched to its limit, with symptomatic patients waiting in line for a bed. “We no longer think we’re giving adequate care to anybody,” a hospital administrator said. Cases are rising around the world, too. The CDC recently added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 travel risk list.

CNN

CNN

