‘American Psycho' actress Chloë Sevigny grew up in Darien, Connecticut. It turns out the 'That '70s Show' star Topher Grace live there as well and Sevigny became his babysitter. As reported by USA Today, Sevigny revealed that Grace was very well-behaved, while Topher said: "She was cool because she used to let me stay up late. I had such a crush on her."