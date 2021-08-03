Cancel
Boston Business Journal

Woods Hole appoints first diversity, inclusion executive

By Hannah Green – Staff Reporter
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 3 days ago
The geosciences are the least ethnically and racially diverse of all STEM fields. Natalie Nevárez has joined Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) as the nonprofit research organization's first chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer.

Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

