Devy: The Top Ten Quarterbacks For 2021 Season

With just about a month until the first game of the college football season, the NFL Draft Bible team has been putting the final touches on our positional devy rankings. We will have weekly updates throughout the season, helping to prepare you for your devy and C2C leagues. Some of these may come as a surprise, but our rankings are a consensus of some of the best minds in the industry.

In this article, we will discuss our top ten quarterbacks going into the 2021 season.

10. Jayden Daniels - Arizona State (2022) - OVR: 52.50

After a sensational debut season for the Sun Devils, Daniels’ development hit a snag in his four-game sophomore season. The regression was unexpected but not inexplicable; the combination of learning an entirely new offense over the modified COVID offseason with an inexperienced group of pass-catchers would hinder most quarterback’s progression. Looking forward to 2021, Arizona State returns their entire offensive nucleus practically and brings in former Utah receiver Bryan Thompson and talented four-star tight end Jalin Conyers from Oklahoma. Daniels has the weapons to succeed, and early games against Southern Utah and UNLV should allow him to shed any rust before traveling to Provo to face BYU, a team the Sun Devils have not played against since 1998. His value could vault over some of the freshmen expected to sit for a year, but his stock is wholly intertwined with the development of his second-year receivers. If no development takes place, look for Arizona State to once again rely heavily on the run game, forcing Daniels’ value to take a hit.

9. Sam Huard - Washington (2024) - OVR: 51.50

After breaking Brett Rypien’s Washington state all-time passing record, Huard comes to the Huskies as the third quarterback of his family to don the purple and gold. But like his father Damon and uncle Brock, the lefty signal-caller from Kennedy Catholic is likely to spend his first season in Seattle as a redshirt. Huard had a middling performance in the Husky spring game, and reports indicate Dylan Morris, who started every game last year, will once again open the season as the starter. With former Colorado State starter Patrick O’Brien joining the Husky program over the offseason, head coach Jimmy Lake might opt to plug in the experienced graduate transfer if Morris disappoints early, leaving Huard as the odd man out for 2021. Huard is a highly talented prospect and has the potential to deepen the family’s NFL bloodlines, but his stock will surely drop as the season progresses if he cannot get on the field.

8. JT Daniels - Georgia (2022) - OVR: 40.75

Many college football pundits believe Daniels is the top quarterback in the SEC, and one oddsmaker believes he has the highest probability of bringing home the 2021 Heisman Trophy. While expectations may be tempered due to the small four-game sample size, there is no question the Georgia offense opened up immensely when Daniels became the starter against Mississippi State. With returning receivers Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson and former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert, Daniels and second-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken have enough pass-catchers to compensate for the loss of George Pickens. Seeing that Alabama is not on the schedule and the Bulldogs do not host Florida until late October, Daniels’ early stock weighs heavily on his performance in the September 4th battle with Clemson. With a great outing against the Tigers, the stars would align for Daniels to significantly jump in the rankings.

7. Caleb Williams - Oklahoma (2024) - OVR: 38.25

The cerebral star from Gonzaga College High comes to Norman with sky-high expectations, appropriate for the number-one incoming quarterback prospect by most recruiting outlets. Unlike most big-time recruits, there is zero pressure on Williams’ shoulders to make a significant impact from day one. With Spencer Rattler firmly entrenched in the driver’s seat of the Lincoln Riley Experience, Williams can take his time getting acclimated to the Sooners’ offense and absorb as much knowledge as possible. He will undoubtedly get reserve reps as a freshman, potentially playing himself out of a redshirt. Yet, barring any unforeseen circumstances, Williams will open up the 2022 season as the clear-cut starter, a role that has been kind to those who have held it before him. Consider his situation similar to Alabama’s Bryce Young; Williams’ value will flutter in the back-end of the top ten throughout the season before jumping into the top five once he becomes the starter.

6. Kedon Slovis - USC (2022) - OVR: 32.00

Like Jayden Daniels, Slovis followed up a remarkable first year with a season clouded with concerns and question marks. Notwithstanding the criticisms, it is tough to gauge how much of Slovis’ inconsistent performance was affected by a lack of confidence in his arm after the elbow injury he suffered in 2019. Considering the blend of big-bodied options Drake London and Bru McCoy with quick-twitch receivers like Gary Bryant Jr and Texas transfer Jake Smith, Slovis has plenty of talent surrounding him in his pivotal third season. We should get a good evaluation of Slovis’ arm when the Trojans open up on September 9th against San Jose State. His stock is intrinsically attached to how he competes after an entire offseason of rehabilitation. If he reclaims the confidence he possessed as a true freshman, there is no doubt that Slovis’ value will rise.

5. CJ Stroud - Ohio State (2023) - OVR: 20.75

After spending his freshman year learning the craft behind Justin Fields, Stroud is the odds-on favorite to be the starting quarterback when the Buckeyes travel to Minnesota on September 2nd. The California native possesses a skill set comparable to Fields that could allow for a seamless transition aside from growing pains. The stockpile of weapons at Stroud’s disposal is outright ridiculous, led by Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, heightened expectations come with inordinate pressure to perform, and none of the quarterbacks on the roster have thrown a pass in college. With Jack Miller and incoming five-star freshman Kyle McCord in the room, coach Ryan Day has plenty of options if Stroud struggles early, not to mention the potential of high school All-American senior Quinn Ewers reclassifying to compete this fall. We know whoever wins the job in Columbus will be put in a position to succeed; we really do not know who the quarterback will be long-term, making Stroud’s stock the most volatile of the top five.

4. Bryce Young - Alabama (2023) - OVR: 6.50

Despite not starting a game yet, the sensational sophomore from Pasadena is one of the biggest names in college football. Replacing Mac Jones will be no easy task, and the Crimson Tide have not had a quarterback with Young’s profile in quite some time. All signs point to a smooth change in guard, and despite losing Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, Alabama has plenty of receiving options to make the five-star’s job easier. Led by John Metchie and supplemented by a quartet of talented freshman pass-catchers, it should be interesting to see what unfolds on the offensive side of the ball. Either way, expect Young to be as good as expected when the Crimson Tide travels down to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face Miami on September 4th. Young’s stock is unlikely to jump too much throughout the year, but his value likely will not drop.

3. Sam Howell - North Carolina (2022) - OVR: 4.50

Like it or not, ‘Hometown Howell’ has had two years of excellent production since stepping foot in Chapel Hill, taking the ACC by storm. The Tar Heels lose many weapons from a year ago but presume the offense to continue to light up scoreboards with the dynamic receiving duo of Khafre Brown and Josh Downs. North Carolina has a sneaky-tough schedule to open up 2021, traveling to Virginia Tech before hosting Virginia two weeks later. Last year, Howell started slowly, with three of his seven interceptions coming in the first two games. His ranking will likely not fluctuate throughout the season, but his value could take a minor hit if the new faces in more prominent roles do not step up around him. Either way, the likely future first-rounder will remain near the top of rankings throughout the season.

2. DJ Uiagalelei - Clemson (2023) - OVR: 2.50

Despite the incredible amount of hype surrounding his debut, Uiagalelei lived up to it and then some in his first season being the backup to Trevor Lawrence in Clemson. The big-bodied flamethrower from California flashed throughout much of the 2020 season, totaling nine total touchdowns in a reserve role. With a full year of experience under his belt and an entire offseason, Uiagalelei will finally be fully unleashed to wreak havoc on the entire Atlantic Coast Conference. Clemson will miss Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell, but with Justyn Ross back in the picture and E.J Williams and Frank Ladson Jr a year older, the surrounding weapons are more than enough for Uiagalelei to succeed. The matchup with Georgia at Bank of America Stadium will undoubtedly be a test for the Tigers’ quarterback, but Uiagalelei has proven time and time again that he produces best when the lights are the brightest. Do not be surprised if he takes over the top spot in our rankings early in the 2021 season.

1. Spencer Rattler - Oklahoma - OVR: 1.75

Dating back to his days at Pinnacle High School in Arizona, the excessive publicity surrounding him would set your typical quarterback prospect up for disappointment. As we learned, Spencer Rattler is not your typical quarterback prospect. Whether it is Netflix’s ‘QB1:Beyond the Lights’ or lighting up Big 12 defenses in Norman, eyes have been fixated on him, as naysayers comb through his every move looking for a reason to criticize. Despite being deeply entrenched in the national spotlight, Rattler has proven to be the real deal, and year three should be much of the same. The talented trio of Theo Wease, Jadon Haselwood and Marvin Mims complement each other well, and Arkansas transfer Mike Woods brings plenty of explosiveness and experience to the Sooner’s receiving room. Oklahoma opens up 2021 with an easy schedule with games against Tulane and Western Carolina, so expect Rattler to come out blazing out of the gate. Although there are plenty of talented quarterbacks throughout the country, it is not far-fetched to see someone overtake Rattler from the top spot -- just do not count on it.