A game with potential playoff implications in Door County League baseball will be played on an unfamiliar night for local fans. Baileys Harbor and Kolberg will make up their June 27th rainout on Wednesday, August 4th at Baileys Harbor Recreation Park. The game will be played under the lights at 7:30 p.m. The Indians and the Washington Island Islanders each have three losses on the season, but the Islanders have the one-game advantage in the win column. Both are chasing Sister Bay, which the Indians split their matchups with earlier this season.