Law’s Aaron Perzanowski discusses how Cleveland’s Guardians of Traffic are prolific in local marketing and art
Ideastream: Aaron Perzanowski, professor of law, discussed how Cleveland’s Guardians of Traffic are prolific in local marketing and art—and now Cleveland’s baseball team will carry the name, too. That makes it challenging for local artists and businesses using the iconic imagery in their work. “As fraught as this rebranding already is, having the team’s lawyers going around telling local, small businesses to change their t-shirt designs and stop selling their artwork is a bad look,” he said.thedaily.case.edu
Comments / 0