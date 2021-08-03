Cancel
Chicago, IL

HBO recalls Obama’s achievements, detractors in six-hour Barackumentary

By Richard Roeper
Chicago Sun-Times
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Billions of people around the world, tens of millions of Americans and just about everyone in Chicago knows the story of Barack Obama inside and out, up and down, told from innumerable perspectives ranging from the highly critical to pure mythologizing to somewhere in between — yet there’s something timely and compelling and fascinating about the three-part, six-hour HBO documentary “Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union.”

