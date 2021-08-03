Second Required Casino Vote in Greene County this Fall

What started as an idea over eight years ago, then became a reality seven years ago, will be up for another vote this November in Greene County. In August of 2013, 75-percent of Greene County residents that voted were in favor of a casino. Then in June of 2014, the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission voted 3-2 to move forward and Wild Rose Casino and Resort in Jefferson became a reality when the grand opening was held in August of 2015. As part of the regulations from IRGC, a second and final vote of the casino must take place seven years after the first vote.