NC Mine Delay Could Affect Tesla's 2022–2023 Lithium Supply

By Dan Mihalascu
insideevs.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla’s lithium supply for next year could be affected by a North Carolina mining project’s failure to stick to the agreed production timeline. Last year, Tesla signed a supply agreement with Piedmont Lithium, a company developing a lithium project in Gaston County, North Carolina. The EV manufacturer agreed to buy about one-third of Piedmont’s planned 1,600,000 tonnes annual spodumene lithium production for at least five years.

