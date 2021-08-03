NC Mine Delay Could Affect Tesla's 2022–2023 Lithium Supply

You’ll have to temper your expectations if you were hoping to drive a Cybertruck before 2021 was over. Electrek notes that Tesla has quietly pushed the release of the electric pickup to next year on its configuration page, telling you that you’ll get to customize your truck when “production nears in 2022.” This applies regardless of model — Tesla had already warned that single-motor trucks would arrive later, but that now applies to the dual- and tri-motor machines.