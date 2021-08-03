Cancel
Computers

Exploring how culture and computing intersect

Raspberry Pi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt can be easy to think of science, technology, engineering, and maths (STEM) as fields that develop in a linear way, always progressing towards ever better solutions and approaches. Of course, alternative solutions are posed to all sorts of problems, but in western culture, those solutions that did not take hold are sometimes seen as the approaches that were ‘wrong’ or mistaken, and that eventually gave way to the ‘right’ approaches. A culture that includes the belief that there is only one ‘right’ way can be alienating to anyone who sees the world in a different way.

#Mathematics#Alan Turing Institute#Data Science#Intersections#Western#African
