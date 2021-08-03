Eviction Assistance Programs Available Following Expiration of Moratorium

As the federal eviction moratorium has expired, several Iowans may be scrambling to figure out how to keep the roof over their heads and pay for rent. According to the New York Times Database, in Greene County about 13.1-percent of renters owe an average of $1,977. However, there are some financial and other assistance programs to help, following the federal eviction moratorium being lifted on July 31st. One program with the federal government is for renters to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance program, through the American Rescue Plan. In Iowa, there are funds through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act with the Iowa Rent and Utility Assistance program.