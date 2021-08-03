Perry City Council Approves Wastewater Treatment Facility Improvements Pay Order
The Perry City Council approved a pay order for the wastewater treatment facility improvements at their regular meeting Monday. The pay order was to Woodruff Construction in the amount of $248,425. Also, the Council approved setting trick or treating time for 6-8 p.m. on October 29th and resolutions relating to and establishing rates and fees for solid waste collection 6-yard dumpsters and commercial cardboard collection 6 and 8-yard dumpsters.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
Comments / 0