‘Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” – Margaret Mead. In most every organization of people I’ve been involved in, there have been members at the edges (extremes) of the mission/goals of the organization. It is often those individuals, their ideas and their ideals that, in many ways, make the organization better by challenging group think and forcing the organization to every so often re-evaluate their mission.