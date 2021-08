Escape rooms are a fun activity that many enjoy. However, while a lot of fun, they are usually geared towards adults. If you don't solve the puzzles in the allotted time, something bad is going to happen (at least in the game). A nuclear reactor might go off, a deadly toxin will be released into the environment, an accident will occur or some other tragic event. This typically makes escape eooms not so family friendly. Anthony DiNapoli wanted to change that. He opened a family friendly escape room, All Star Rescue Roomz earlier this year in Old Town Kissimmee.