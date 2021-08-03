Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Drugmaker Eli Lilly profit hit by weak demand for pandemic drugs

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BeRx_0bG7gu6w00
An Eli Lilly and Company pharmaceutical manufacturing plant is pictured at 50 ImClone Drive in Branchburg, New Jersey, March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) fell short of quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday, as persistent regulatory actions in the United States and lower demand hurt sales of its COVID-19 therapies.

The distribution of its antibody cocktail was paused by the U.S. health officials in late June after lab analyses showed it was not effective against variants first identified in Brazil and South Africa. read more

Hospitals have also struggled with administering the drugs bamlanivimab and etesevimab, slowing its sales, which have further been dented by vaccine rollouts in the United States.

The U.S. health regulator have also denied the lone use of bamlanivimab to treat COVID-19 in response to variants that could be resistant to the treatment.

Shares of the company fell 2% before the bell after it lowered the upper end of its annual sales forecast for the therapies to $1.1 billion, from its prior view of between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.

Sales of its antibody treatments came in at $148.9 million in the quarter compared to $810.1 million in the previous quarter.

However, sales of its blockbuster diabetes drug Trulicity rose 25% to $1.54 billion, roughly in line with estimates of $1.53 billion.

Other growth drivers such as psoriasis drug Taltz also exceeded market expectations, but sales of some diabetes treatments missed the Wall Street targets.

Sales of insulin injection Humalog rose 9% to $607.6 million, but missed estimates of $622.14 million.

Net income fell to $1.39 billion in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.41 billion a year ago.

Excluding items, Lilly earned $1.87 per share, missing estimates of $1.89 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data

The drugmaker said it plans to submit a marketing application for its experimental Alzheimer's drug, donanemab, by the end of this year.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Pandemic#Drugmaker Eli Lilly#Hospitals#Etesevimab#Trulicity#Humalog#Refinitiv Ibes#Donanemab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Indianapolis, INraleighnews.net

Eli Lilly says its Alzheimer's drug clears brain of plaque

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana: Eli Lilly and Co. stated on Tuesday that it expects to receive U.S. approval for its experimental Alzheimer's disease drug by the end of the year. The company's shares rose this week. The landmark U.S. approval of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug in June increased the prospects of other medicines...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

S.Korea stocks slip for third day on virus worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Monday, led by major heavyweights, as upbeat U.S. jobs data released over the weekend failed to calm investors' worries about the resurgence in COVID-19 across the world and its economic impacts. Both the won and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI fell 7.80 points, or 0.24%, to 3,262.56 as of 0135 GMT, extending its declines to a third straight session. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.37% but peer SK Hynix fell 1.27%, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 0.83% and 0.45%, respectively. ** South Korea continued to report four-digit daily COVID-19 cases, even as it extended the tougher COVID-19 distancing measures, which has been imposed for weeks already. ** China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, data on Saturday showed, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector. ** U.S. employers hired the most number of workers in nearly a year in July and continued to raise wages, while unemployment rate dropped to a 16-month low, giving a boost to the U.S. economy. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 169.3 billion won ($147.85 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.28% lower than its previous close at 1,142.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,145.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.04 points to 110.19. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.895%. ($1 = 1,145.0600 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
StocksSeekingalpha.com

Spectrum shares slide 24% after FDA declines to approve ROLONTIS

You've reached your limit of guest articles this month. Register for free to continue reading.Create Free Account. Subscribe to Seeking Alpha Premium to read this investing idea. The U.S. FDA has declined to approve Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (NASDAQ:SPPI) ROLONTIS (eflapegrastim) for the treatment of neutropenia in patients receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs.
Medical & Biotechbostonnews.net

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021| Bayer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline

The Latest survey report on Global and Regional Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market sheds light on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Bioengineered Protein Drugs organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Bioengineered proteins are designed as the fundamental participants in all biological processes, represent as powerful therapeutic agents and include a broad range of products such as growth factors, hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines and few others. These special drugs are gaining attention across pharmaceutical industries due to their specificity, safety, bioreactivity and success rate in treating life-threatening diseases and injuries., By Market Verdors:, Abbot, Amgen, Baxter, Bayer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Fresenius Kabi, Hoffman-la-Roche, Johnson & Johnson & Merck.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Dubai courier firm Aramex Q2 profit falls 31% on pandemic hit

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dubai-based courier Aramex said on Thursday quarterly net profit fell 31% due to the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains. Net profit declined to 65.5 million dirhams ($17.83 million) for the second quarter, compared with 94.4 million dirhams a year earlier.
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Eli Lilly Says It Will Seek FDA Approval Of Alzheimer’s Drug By Year’s End

Also — The pricing of prescription drugs — which account for the largest share of health insurance premiums — has sometimes been compared to a “black box” that leaves consumers and other payers in the dark. North Dakota is one of a growing list of states, including Minnesota, that are taking steps to pry open that black box so the public has more information about the factors that drive prescription drug prices. (Springer, 7/30)
Industrythedallasnews.net

Veterinary Healthcare Market Bigger Than Expected | Nutreco N.V., Cargill, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG

Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Veterinary Healthcare market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Veterinary Healthcare market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Lilly Misses Profit Views as Covid Drugs Sales Forecast Cut (1)

Eli Lilly & Co. reported second-quarter adjusted earnings that missed analysts’ estimates as the drugmaker narrowed its 2021 revenue outlook, saying that Covid therapy sales won’t reach the high end of an earlier forecast. Adjusted profit for the quarter was $1.87 a share, Lilly said. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had...
IndustryPhramalive.com

Eli Lilly in the News: COVID-19, Q2 results, and Ad Drama

Eli Lilly and Company is in the news with positive Olumiant data in COVID-19, a drop in COVID-19 product sales for the quarter and a protest of one of their ads. Here’s a look. Lilly and Incyte’s Olumiant Decreases Deaths in COVID-19 Patients. Eli Lilly and Incyte announced data from...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Eli Lilly posts slightly weaker than expected Q2 profits

US drugmaker Eli Lilly posted slightly weaker-than-expected second quarter results for its second quarter, despite a big jump in sales. Revenues for the three months ending in June roe by 23% from the comparable year earlier period with volumes up by 22%. Excluding Covid-related stocking patterns, revenues from Covid-19 antibodies...
StocksStreet.Com

Eli Lilly Stock Hits Record High On Trulicity Sales, Alzheimer's Drug Plans

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) - Get Report posted weaker-than-expected second quarter earnings Tuesday, and trimmed its full-year profit guidance, but noted a solid gain in sales of its blockbuster diabetes treatment. Shares hit a fresh record high, however, thanks in part to comments from the company that it will...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

BMW swings to Q2 profit versus pandemic hit 2020

LONDON (Reuters) - BMW on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected second-quarter net profit versus a loss in the same period in 2020 when the German luxury carmaker was pummelled by the coronavirus pandemic. BMW posted a net profit for the quarter of 4.8 billion euros ($5.7 billion), versus a loss of 212 million euros for the same quarter in 2020. Analysts on average had expected net income of 2.2 billion euros for the second quarter, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Comments / 0

Community Policy