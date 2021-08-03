Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump to ‘fight tooth and nail’ to stop tax returns being released

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gfp8w_0bG7gbaN00

Former president Donald Trump will fight “tooth and nail” against the recent Department of Justice (DoJ) order directing the Treasury to release his tax record to Congress, his lawyer said.

“There is no evidence of any wrongdoing here and I object to the release of the returns not only on behalf of my client but on behalf of all future holders of the Office of the President of the United States,” Mr Trump’s attorney Ronald P Fischetti said on Monday.

Calling it “politicisation and harassment” of his client, Mr Fischetti said he had “never seen anything like this” in his legal career.

The statement from Mr Trump’s lawyer comes days after the Department of Justice ruled that the Internal Revenue Service must release Mr Trump’s income tax returns to Congress.

The ruling is the latest development in the more than a year-long fight by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office to gain access to the returns for its investigation into the Trump Organisation.

“The Chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee has invoked sufficient reasons for requesting the former President’s tax information,” the DoJ opinion said. “[The] Treasury must furnish the information to the Committee.”

The 30 July order of DoJ is, however, a change of stance from its 2019 position when Mr Trump was in the Oval Office.

The Treasury Department had sought the DoJ’s opinion on whether it should comply with a request for the tax returns record from the House Ways and Means Committee. The department’s legal counsel had at the time opined that the Treasury was justified in not turning over the returns, following which the House Ways and Means Committee filed a lawsuit, seeking disclosure of tax records.

The pending lawsuit, however, provides a window for Mr Trump’s legal team to argue against Justice Department’s order, deeming it as unlawful.

US district court judge Trevor McFadden, who is hearing the matter, has directed Mr Trump and House Committee to appear before him, explaining their view on how the case should proceed.

Additional reporting from the wires

Comments / 2

The Independent

The Independent

204K+
Followers
96K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Doj#The Department Of Justice#The Trump Organisation#The Oval Office#The Treasury Department#Justice Department#House Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
POTUSMSNBC

'Trying to hide': Trump's tax nightmare coming true?

Citizen Donald Trump is attempting to block the Treasury Department from handing his tax returns over to Congress, accusing them of looking for something embarrassing. The DOJ has ruled his tax returns can go to the House Committee on Ways and Means. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the update in the case.Aug. 5, 2021.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

What Trump's enemies are missing

President Trump left office seven months ago, but the pathologically obsessed left just can’t quit him. Every left-wing media outlet ceaselessly talks about and curses him like it’s August 2018. Yet their six-year-long, wild-eyed, anti-Trump mania has, in many ways, only made him stronger. Witness the most recent filings by...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

A key witness emerges in probe of Trump’s DOJ election scheme

Congress could begin taking testimony as soon as this week from top Justice Department officials who bore witness to then-President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to overturn his 2020 reelection loss based upon lies and misinformation. And in the increasingly apparent real-time Justice Department efforts to combat that attempt, one man...
POTUSNewsweek

Alexander Vindman Says Republicans Acted Like Trump Attorneys: 'Truth Was Their Enemy'

Retired Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindman believes Republicans who questioned him during the first impeachment of former President Donald Trump behaved more like his defense attorneys than legislators. Vindman, who famously testified about Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, writes in his new book Here, Right Matters that he...
POTUSAOL Corp

Trump seeks to block Treasury Department from giving his tax returns to Congress

Lawyers for Donald Trump urged a federal judge Wednesday to block the Treasury Department and the IRS from handing his tax returns over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The committee’s stated reason for seeking the returns, to examine how the IRS audits presidents, is simply a pretext for wanting to look for something embarrassing, the lawyers said in a filing in federal court in Washington, adding that the legal authority invoked by Congress has never been used against a president, a former president or any elected official.
POTUSCNN

Trump asks court to end House pursuit of his tax returns from IRS

(CNN) Former President Donald Trump's legal team formally stepped into a long-running fight over a US House request for his tax returns, claiming Trump's financial history is being unfairly pursued for political reasons by Democrats and seeking to end House Ways and Means Committee investigations into the ex-President and his companies.
Georgia StateMSNBC

Trump appointee at DOJ eyed scandalous Georgia election scheme

In the wake of Donald Trump's defeat last fall, the then-president created a political crisis at the Justice Department, as the White House explored ways to use federal law enforcement to reward Trump with power he hadn't earned. The details of the crisis are still coming into focus. ABC News...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

6 questions Donald Trump's tax returns may answer

Congress is about to receive access to Former President Donald Trump’s highly sought after tax returns and everyone wants a peek at what’s inside. In the latest episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza examines what we may and may not find out.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Eastman and Yoo: Dems' unrelenting drive against Trump continues to do real harm to presidency, Constitution

The progressive crusade to bring down Donald Trump by any means necessary continues to damage the Office of the President and the Constitution’s separation of powers. New York prosecutors succeeded in subpoenaing a sitting president — and thereby interfering with his ability to carry out his duties — all for the sake of indicting a single Trump Organization official for under-reporting taxes.
POTUSMSNBC

Why it's time for the DOJ to criminally probe Trump's effort to overturn the 2020 election

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney, and Devlin Barrett, national security reporter for the Washington Post, discuss the increasing amount of information in the public sphere that suggests Donald Trump and his supporters were acting out a plan to overturn the 2020 election and the point at which a criminal inquiry into Trump's actions is warranted. Aug. 6, 2021.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's lies win him the top Republican fundraiser spot

According to filings made public over the weekend, former President Donald Trump is the most successful fundraiser in his party this year, having closed out the first six months of 2021 with over $100 million in his war chest. Unfortunately, the former president’s latest bid to use deception for profit...
POTUSWashington Post

Yet another indictment shows: Trump made America not great, but vulnerable

The news that Donald Trump’s old friend, fundraiser and head of his 2016 inaugural committee, Thomas J. Barrack, has been indicted on charges of failing to register as a foreign agent and lying to the FBI may not figure large in the vast universe of post-Trump-administration corruption inquiries. But the case has interested me for a specific reason.
POTUSMSNBC

Trump's tax returns are heading for Congress. Better late than never.

Former President Donald Trump spent the entirety of his presidency safeguarding copies of his tax returns as jealously as a dragon sits on a pile of gold. Last week, the Justice Department finally gave the all-clear for House committees to receive copies of those returns from the IRS. It’s about...

Comments / 2

Community Policy