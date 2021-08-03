Cancel
Ant and Dec announce social media break ahead of Ant McPartlin’s wedding

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
Ant and Dec have quit social media ahead of Ant McPartlin’s wedding.

The hosts announced their temporary break on Instagram, writing on their joint account: “Taking a bit of a break for a couple of weeks, but we’ll see you very soon!”

Later this month, McPartlin is marrying his former personal assistant Anne-Marie Corbett in Hampshire.

His I’m a Celebrity and Britain’s Got Talent co-host, Declan Donnelly, is expected to be his best man.

Donnelly was best man when McPartlin married his ex-wife Lisa Armstrong in Buckinghamshire in 2006. They finalised their divorce after 11 years of marriage in 2020.

Both McPartlin and Donnelly will return to host the 22nd series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in November.

It was announced earlier this week that producers have abandoned plans to film the show in Australia, meaning production will return to Wales for a second year running.

Ant and Dec are taking a social media break (Instagram @antanddec)

In 2022, the pair will also return to host Britain’s Got Talent, which is currently advertising for applicants on ITV.

