Don't install iOS 15 beta yet. Here's when to download it to your iPhone -- and why
The next major software update for the iPhone and iPad is currently available through Apple's public beta program. Apple will likely release iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 to everyone with a supported device in the latter half of September, if the company follows its typical release schedule. And while it may be tempting to enroll for iOS 15 beta on your iPhone now to get a sneak peek of features like Live Text, FaceTime calls with your Android friends and a whole bevy of new privacy features, I humbly offer this advice: Hold off for now.www.cnet.com
