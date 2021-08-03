Don't install iOS 15 beta yet. Here's when to download it to your iPhone -- and why

If your iPhone or iPad has been running slower than normal, all it might need is a clearing the device’s browser cache for a quick performance boost. Every browser app stores a cache of website data like cookies, saved login info, images, and more. This helps pages load faster the next time you visit, and it lets you stay logged into a site even after closing the browser. That’s helpful for domains you visit regularly, but a lot of the files in your cache are useless. Those little bits of extra data add up quickly and can take up a sizable chunk of your iPhone or iPad’s internal storage space. The less space left on your device, the slower it will run.