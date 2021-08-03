Cancel
Orlando, FL

New drive-thru COVID testing site opens in Orlando as cases rise

By Sydney Cameron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - On Tuesday, Orange County opened a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on the east side of the county. Econ Soccer Complex located at 8035 Yates Road in Orlando will offer no-cost COVID testing seven days a week from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Walk-up testing is not allowed and there is a limit of four people per vehicle. Online pre-registration is required but appointments are not necessary. COVID vaccines are not available at Econ Soccer Complex.

