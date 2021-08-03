Cancel
Video Games

Get a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Tetris Theme With Tetris 99

By Chris McMullen
gamespew.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTetris 99’s Maximus Cup is back and with it, players have the opportunity to earn a Skyward Sword theme for the game. Yes, “earn”, so you can get you hands on the theme no matter how bad you are at this Nintendo Switch puzzler, you just might have to play more matches. You’ll have to be quick, though, the Maximus cup runs from August 6th to August 9th and you’ll need a Nintendo Switch and a Nintendo Switch Online subscription (which gives you Tetris 99 for free) to participate.

