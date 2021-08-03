Get a Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Tetris Theme With Tetris 99

Imagine being just a young child yet having the fate of the world resting on your shoulders. In the world of videogames it isn’t too uncommon, is it? But it’s still a little bit silly. Especially so in Alien Pixel Studios’ Unbound: Worlds Apart, where, playing as a young mage names Soli, many of your elders just stand about doing nothing in the face of peril. “Go here!”, they say, “Get me these items!”. At times you want to turn around and yell at them, “You’re the adult, you do it!”. But of course, you can’t. There probably wouldn’t be a game otherwise, would there?