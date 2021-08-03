Kathy Griffin reveals lung cancer diagnosis

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThose of us on the Gulf and East coasts are in for a rainy week. Here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day. For a while there, it seemed like this whole pandemic situation was looking up. But the Delta variant is spreading rapidly and Americans’ pessimism about the pandemic is back on the rise, new polling finds. Louisiana is battling one of the worst Covid-19 surges in the country right now. The ICU of its largest hospital is being stretched to its limit, with symptomatic patients waiting in line for a bed. “We no longer think we’re giving adequate care to anybody,” a hospital administrator said. Cases are rising around the world, too. The CDC recently added 16 destinations to its “very high” Covid-19 travel risk list.

CelebritiesBlack Mountain News

Kathy Griffin refuses narcotic painkillers after lung surgery: 'I fear drugs' more than cancer

Kathy Griffin is updating fans about her recovery from lung surgery, saying she won't take narcotic pain killers after battling a prescription pill addiction. The 60-year-old comedian, who revealed her stage 1 lung cancer diagnosis earlier this week, took to Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday to share that the surgery she underwent to remove half her left lung "was a little more than I had anticipated."
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New poll discovers who Americans blame for current COVID-19 surge

National data shows improvement among Americans’ sentiment toward vaccinations. The poll also reveals moderate distinctions between who is to blame for the recent outbreaks based on vaccination status. Trust in public health officials is also strong. Americans’ positivity toward vaccination may not be waning as new national data suggests that...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This One Type of Mask Won't Protect You From the Delta Variant, Expert Says

After a couple of fleeting weeks where life finally felt like it was drifting back towards normal, the pandemic has come roaring back thanks to the spread of the Delta variant. Now, local health officials in many areas around the U.S. are reviving mask recommendations for anyone who's indoors while in public, including those who are vaccinated. But when it comes to choosing a face covering, one expert warns that there's at least one type of mask that won't protect you from the Delta variant.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

Kamala Harris Knows She’s Trapped

“I think it’s okay if we shake hands,” Kamala Harris told me last week. The vice president came out from behind her West Wing desk to greet me, her eyes smiling above her face mask. The last time I was in this particular office, the occupant was Mike Pence. And had it not been for a few state election officials who withstood the pressure to ignore the results, Harris’s desk would still belong to him.
U.S. PoliticsNPR

As Biden Aims To Pass 2 Big Bills, Things Are About To Get Really Complicated

In the days and weeks just ahead, the elected leaders of our federal government will perform a series of ritual dances that few Americans will understand. You may turn away with a dismissive gesture or a rolling of the eyes. But these seemingly arcane exercises will, in fact, represent — and may even resolve — real conflicts over national issues of enormous importance.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Biden admits he is proudly and deliberately breaking the law

Despite the Supreme Court’s explicit warning that any executive extension of the federal eviction moratorium would be struck down, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention decided this week to implement a new moratorium anyway for two months. When asked about the legal obstacles this policy would inevitably run into, President Joe Biden admitted that what his administration is doing is illegal, but he said he doesn’t care.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Rapinoe hits back at Trump: 'You're rooting for people to do bad?'

U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe hit back at former President Trump ’s claim that the women’s national team would have won the gold instead of bronze at the Olympics if they weren’t “woke,” questioning why the ex-commander-in-chief was “rooting for people to do bad.”. Rapinoe, who scored a pair of...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell threatens to go against Trump and 'pick his OWN candidates to run in the 2022 Georgia Senate race' over his fears Herschel Walker 'could doom GOP chances'

Mitch McConnell is reportedly deeply concerned about a Georgia Senate bid from football star and longtime Trump pal Herschel Walker, fearing Walker's potential campaign would fizzle and hand the seat over to Democrats for six years. The Senate minority leader has stepped in to help Republicans find a suitable candidate...
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Rep. Cori Bush’s disturbing, childish attempt to silence debate

Rep. Cori Bush has been sleeping on the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The far-left Missouri Democrat and her allies are protesting Saturday’s expiration of the federal government’s order banning evictions nationwide. But a disturbing aspect of the congresswoman’s stunt makes this much more than a mere dispute over housing policy.

