Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butte County, CA

Harris duo holds onto their title | Tee to Green

By Ed Anderson
Oroville Mercury-Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe second annual Butte Creek Legacy Cup Tournament was held last Friday and Saturday. “Live your legacy through the game of golf” was the theme and purpose of the tournament. The two-player teams were comprised of players from the same family of different generations. The team of Brandon and Chuck Harris held onto their title from 2019 by again winning the Championship flight. Other teams earning golf shop credit in the Championship flight were: 2, Pat and Isabelle Hallin; 3, Greg and Jake Harrison; 4, Mark and Shawn Blofsky.

www.orovillemr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Butte County, CA
City
Pleasanton, CA
State
Virginia State
Butte County, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Harris
Person
Adam Harrison
Person
Jody Thompson
Person
Lia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Abc#White Tee#Pick Your Partner#Texan#Canyon Oaks Country Club#The Canyon Oaks Women#Moffett Field Gc#Ruby Hills Gc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

A top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Sunday, saying in a statement that the last two years have been “emotionally and mentally trying.”. The resignation of Melissa DeRosa comes as Cuomo faces calls to step down after New York’s attorney general released a report alleging Cuomo sexually harassed nearly a dozen women and violated state and federal laws.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."

Comments / 0

Community Policy