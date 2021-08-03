Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks soar to highest since March 2020

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in more than three months, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel in Singapore were at their smallest discounts in two weeks. The regional jet fuel market is partly supported by arbitrage demand from the West, market watchers said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $6.42 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from $6.09 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have risen nearly 17% this week, the biggest weekly gain since April 23. But with the latest coronavirus resurgence in China, and the uneven stages of vaccination in different countries that are still seeing a daily rise in infections, the aviation sector is expected to stay subdued in coming months, trade sources said. China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, Australia logged record infections for a second straight day in Sydney, and Vietnam's capital Hanoi was set to extend its coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 22. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 5 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 22-cent discount a day earlier. CHINA - China's fuel demand is on track to hit record highs this year on a rebound in car sales and booming domestic air travel, even as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows movement in some cities in the near term, analysts say. - Overall consumption of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in the world's top crude oil importer is expected to grow by 7% to 11% in 2021 to a record between 8.4 million and 8.9 million barrels per day, analysts at consultancy SIA Energy, IHS Markit and Energy Aspects estimated. - Flight cancellations due to the latest COVID outbreaks will cut jet fuel demand for the next two weeks, but full-year aviation fuel demand is seen nearing or topping 2019 levels, at between 880,000 and 947,000 bpd in 2021, Energy Aspect's Liu Yuntao and FGE's Mia Geng estimated. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.5% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Aug. 5, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 7.3% this week to 1.1 million tonnes as some airports are running at full capacity, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices extended gains on Friday, but remained on track for their biggest weekly decline since March as travel restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant are raising concerns about fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.39 1.78 2.42 73.61 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 0.01 -0.43 -2.3 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.49 1.78 2.41 73.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 0.01 -0.45 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.7 1.78 2.41 73.92 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.98 0.01 -0.50 -1.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.69 1.8 2.37 75.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.01 0.03 -150.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.46 2.23 3.05 73.23 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 0.17 -77.27 -0.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)