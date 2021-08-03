Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks soar to highest since March 2020

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel rose on Tuesday, surging to their strongest level in more than 16 months, riding on improved airline capacity in some markets and expectations that wider vaccinations would help boost aviation demand in coming months. Refining profit margins, or cracks, for jet fuel in Singapore rose 3 cents to $6.75 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, a level last seen in March 2020. Scheduled capacity for global airlines in July was up 18.5% from June, thanks to "significant recovery in some, but not all, markets," aviation data firm OAG said in a statement. "Looking forward, August capacity is currently expected to be 5% up on July, although as we have seen repeatedly, capacity continues to be revised downwards by airlines at short notice." China's flight capacity in the week to Monday was 9.7% lower compared with last week, but seat capacity in Japan and India this week climbed 11.6% and 6.7% respectively, OAG data showed. Despite persistent border restrictions, the Asian jet fuel market is bolstered by steady arbitrage demand from the U.S. and Europe, trade sources said. Britain reopened its borders to large parts of the world on Monday, scrapping quarantine for fully vaccinated arrivals from the European Union, excluding France, and the United States. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened by a cent to 20 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Tuesday. TENDERS - Sri Lanka's Ceylon Petroleum Corp (Ceypetco) is seeking gasoil cargoes for delivery into Colombo over the eight months between November and June 2022. ISSUER GRADE: VOLUME: DATE: CLOSE (VALID) DELIVERY *Sri BUY: 500ppm 280KB x 5 Nov. 1, Aug. 31 (90 Single berth - SPM Lanka/Ceype gasoil 2021-June 30, days) Muthurajawela tco 2022 *Sri BUY: 500ppm 280KB x 5 Nov. 1, Aug. 31 (90 Dual berth - Dolphin Lanka/Ceype gasoil 2021-June 30, days) Tanker Berth and SPM tco 2022 Muthurajawela SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil rose on Tuesday on expectation of a continuous decline in U.S. oil inventories, recouping some losses from the previous session due to lingering concerns over rising cases of the Delta coronavirus variant. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 76.99 -1.19 -1.52 78.18 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.31 0.01 -0.43 -2.32 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 77.09 -1.19 -1.52 78.28 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.21 0.01 -0.45 -2.22 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 77.29 -1.2 -1.53 78.49 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -2.01 0 0.00 -2.01 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.28 -1.2 -1.49 80.48 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.01 0.01 -50.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 76.86 -1.47 -1.88 78.33 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.2 -0.01 5.26 -0.19 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jet Fuel#Oil And Gas#Distillates#Asian#Oag#The European Union#Tanker Berth#Spm#Muthurajawela Singapore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Commodity markets on tenterhooks with delta outbreak

The tone in global commodity markets in the coming days will be set in large part by China’s battle to tame its fast-spreading delta coronavrius outbreak, with much at stake for oil to agriculture markets as the world’s top raw materials buyer struggles to get the flare-up under control. Fears...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet cracks post weekly gain, cash discounts narrow

SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel climbed on Friday, posting their biggest weekly gain in more than three months, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel in Singapore were at their smallest discounts in two weeks. The regional jet fuel market is partly supported by arbitrage demand from the West, market watchers said. Refining margins, also known as cracks, for jet fuel rose to $6.42 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trade, up from $6.09 per barrel a day earlier. The cracks have risen nearly 17% this week, the biggest weekly gain since April 23. But with the latest coronavirus resurgence in China, and the uneven stages of vaccination in different countries that are still seeing a daily rise in infections, the aviation sector is expected to stay subdued in coming months, trade sources said. China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, Australia logged record infections for a second straight day in Sydney, and Vietnam's capital Hanoi was set to extend its coronavirus restrictions until Aug. 22. Cash differentials for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF were at a discount of 5 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes on Friday, compared with a 22-cent discount a day earlier. CHINA - China's fuel demand is on track to hit record highs this year on a rebound in car sales and booming domestic air travel, even as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows movement in some cities in the near term, analysts say. - Overall consumption of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel in the world's top crude oil importer is expected to grow by 7% to 11% in 2021 to a record between 8.4 million and 8.9 million barrels per day, analysts at consultancy SIA Energy, IHS Markit and Energy Aspects estimated. - Flight cancellations due to the latest COVID outbreaks will cut jet fuel demand for the next two weeks, but full-year aviation fuel demand is seen nearing or topping 2019 levels, at between 880,000 and 947,000 bpd in 2021, Energy Aspect's Liu Yuntao and FGE's Mia Geng estimated. ARA INVENTORIES - Gasoil stocks held independently in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage hub STK-GO-ARA rose 1.5% to 2.1 million tonnes in the week ended Aug. 5, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed. - ARA jet fuel inventories STK-JET-ARA dropped 7.3% this week to 1.1 million tonnes as some airports are running at full capacity, Insights Global's Lars van Wageningen said. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One jet fuel trade, no gasoil deals OTHER NEWS - Oil prices extended gains on Friday, but remained on track for their biggest weekly decline since March as travel restrictions to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant are raising concerns about fuel demand. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.39 1.78 2.42 73.61 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.29 0.01 -0.43 -2.3 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.49 1.78 2.41 73.71 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.19 0.01 -0.45 -2.2 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.7 1.78 2.41 73.92 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.98 0.01 -0.50 -1.99 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 77.69 1.8 2.37 75.89 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.01 0.03 -150.00 -0.02 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.46 2.23 3.05 73.23 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.05 0.17 -77.27 -0.22 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's July forex reserves rise to $3.236 trillion

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange reserves rose more than expected in July, official data showed on Saturday, likely due to changes in the value of currencies and global assets that it holds. The country’s foreign exchange reserves - the world’s largest - rose by $21.88 billion to...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China July exports rise 19.3% y/y, imports up 28.1%

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports in July rose 19.3% from a year earlier, and imports increased 28.1%, customs data showed on Saturday. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast exports would rise 20.8% from a year earlier, compared with 32.2% growth in June. Imports were expected to have...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-China's July export, import growth slower than expected

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s exports and imports grew at a slower-than-expected pace in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases in eastern and southern Chinese provinces, the country’s main export hubs. The world’s biggest exporter has staged an impressive economic rebound from a coronavirus-induced slump in the first few...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China July meat imports at 854,000 tonnes, down 14.43% y/y

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China imported 854,000 tonnes of meat in July, down 14.43% from the same month a year earlier, customs data showed on Saturday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports. Meat imports in the period from January to July totalled 5.93 million tonnes,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China July trade surplus with United States at $35.4 bln

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China’s trade surplus with the United States stood at $35.4 billion in July, Reuters calculations based on Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, up from $32.58 billion in June. For the first seven months of the year, the surplus was $200.32 billion, up from $164.92...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's export slowdown in July may signal more bumps ahead

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China's export growth unexpectedly slowed in July following outbreaks of COVID-19 cases, while imports also lost momentum, pointing to a slowdown in the country's industrial sector in the second half even as easing global lockdowns boost commerce. The world's biggest exporter has staged an impressive...
Energy Industryatlanticcitynews.net

Saudi Aramco hikes oil prices to Asia for second consecutive month

The world's largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, raised on Wednesday its official selling prices for crude oil loading for Asia in September in a widely expected move tracking stronger Middle East oil benchmarks. Saudi oil giant Aramco lifted its official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab Light grade for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Gasoil cash discounts widen, cracks drop

SINGAPORE, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for 10 ppm gasoil dipped on Thursday amid lacklustre interest for physical cargoes, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to a two-week high. Cash differentials for gasoil with 10 ppm sulphur content GO10-SIN-DIF were at discount of 2 cents per barrel, compared with a 1-cent discount a day earlier. Refining margins or cracks for 10 ppm gasoil slipped for a second consecutive session to $8.47 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, down from $8.76 per barrel a day earlier. Cracks for the benchmark gasoil grade have climbed nearly 10% over the last week, supported by relatively tighter supplies and steady arbitrage demand from the West, but traders were concerned China's resurgent COVID-19 wave would dent near-term demand. China on Wednesday reported the most new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since January with some cities reimposing stringent travel restrictions and suspending domestic flights. "We expect (China's) domestic jet fuel demand to average 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) lower month-on-month in August, before recovering by 170,000 bpd month-on-month in September," energy consultancy FGE said in a note. Jet fuel cracks in Singapore dropped 37 cents to $6.09 per barrel over Dubai crude, as the regional aviation sector remained under pressure due to rising coronavirus cases in key markets including Australia and Japan, besides China. Sydney reported a record rise in locally acquired infections, while Japan was set to expand emergency restrictions to eight more prefectures to fight a surge in COVID-19 cases. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 2.2% to 11.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 4, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.3 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 24.3% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 833,000 barrels in the week to July 30, versus expectations for a 543,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - One gasoil deal, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - India state refiners are set to invest 2 trillion rupees ($26.96 billion) to boost oil refining capacity by 20% in Asia's third-largest economy by 2025, junior oil minister, Rameswar Teli, told lawmakers on Wednesday. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 73.61 -2.8 -3.66 76.41 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -2.3 -0.01 0.44 -2.29 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 73.71 -2.8 -3.66 76.51 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -2.2 -0.01 0.46 -2.19 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 73.92 -2.8 -3.65 76.72 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -1.99 -0.01 0.51 -1.98 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 75.89 -2.8 -3.56 78.69 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff -0.02 -0.01 100.00 -0.01 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 73.23 -2.88 -3.78 76.11 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.22 -0.01 4.76 -0.21 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Agriculturemoneyweek.com

Soaring food prices fuel unrest

“Big agriculture is having a field day,” says The Economist. Food prices are soaring amid “transport logjams and paltry harvests”. The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation’s price index hit its highest level since 2011 in May. Soybean prices have risen by 56% in 12 months; corn is up by 68%.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Marathon Petroleum posts first adjusted profit since pandemic on fuel demand

Aug 4 (Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp on Wednesday posted its first adjusted quarterly profit since the pandemic, boosted by a rebound in fuel demand. Adjusted net earnings for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $437 million, or 67 cents per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with a loss of $132 million, or 20 cents per share, in the first quarter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy