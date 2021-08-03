Revived Craig Ellwood house celebrates California modernism

House designs with attic spaces offer additional living areas. If you like a cozy, fairy-tale feel of an attic, then you need to choose a house with an attic floor. The two most essential parts of a house design are the foundation and the roof. Roofs and attics are not something easy to remodel, so consider the house designs with attic spaces you like. Here is the Lushome collection of modern house designs that allow creating attic rooms with beautiful windows or walk-out terraces. Check them out to see what architectural designs and roof types are the best for you.