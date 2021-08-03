Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Revived Craig Ellwood house celebrates California modernism

By Ellie Stathaki
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 1965 Craig Ellwood house in the LA neighbourhood of Los Feliz has been given a new lease of life with an extensive restoration by Los Angeles architecture studio Woods + Dangaran. Called Moore House, the home unites the best of what California modernism has to offer; midcentury interiors, open plan spaces, clean and sharp volumes that are softened by the use of wood, architectural gardens and glazed expanses that afford long views of the cityscape beyond.

www.wallpaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Ellwood
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Brass#Glass
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
LifestyleRemodelista

Designers on Holiday: Modern, Minimalist Tents, Cabins, Guest Houses, and More

Designers on Holiday is a summer camp in Gotland, Sweden, for 20- and 30-something creatives. The brainchild of designers Bobby Petersen and Tom Gottelier of LA- and Oslo-based Petersen & Gottelier, the getaway was conceived in 2014—a year after the two graduated from London’s Royal College of Art—when they acquired a 3.5-acre parcel of farmland from a friend’s mother. It’s a place for kindred spirits to spend a few sunny weeks together dreaming up and building structures for outdoor living: tents, micro-cabins, saunas, and shower towers, all with a focus on “sustainable, off-grid living in a modern, luxurious, and design-conscious way.”
Interior DesignDezeen

Will Gamble Architects puts modern spin on Victorian details with T-House in London

Will Gamble Architects has renovated and extended a Victorian house in south London, with details including casement-style glazing, skylights and a big pivoting door. Called T-House, the renovation project involved expanding the ground floor of the Victorian terrace to create a more modern kitchen and dining room, adding a new second storey by converting the loft and extending over the rear first-floor bedroom, and adding a small roof terrace.
Interior DesignDezeen

Jonathan Tuckey Design adds modern extension to traditional Cornish house

Jonathan Tuckey Design has renovated a historic house in Cornwall, England, adding a stone-clad extension that contrasts with the original lime-rendered building. The London-based office headed by architect Jonathan Tuckey was tasked with sensitively modernising the building, named Cornish Cottage, situated close to the island of St Michael's Mount on the Cornish coast.
New York City, NYPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside Jessica Hart's Vibrant Los Angeles Abode

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Often, friends make the best collaborators. So for Australian model and Luma Beauty founder Jessica Hart and seasoned interiors editor, stylist, and designer...
San Francisco, CAfuncheap.com

Northern California (NOCA) Modernism: Virtual PechaKucha Night

A line up of professionals and enthusiasts will share their obsession with Northern California (NOCA) Modernism. Each 6 minute 40 second presentation (20 slides x 20 seconds) will highlight a different Modernist building, landscape, object, or practitioner in NOCA. Presenters Camila Baum, Sarah Hahn, Eric Keune, Jon Rusch, Hannah Simonson,...
Interior DesignWallpaper*

This Chinese house blends minimalism and red accents

A minimalist aesthetic of clean surfaces and neutral, light colours blends with red accents in this Chinese house in Xinxi Town. The project, a new-build family residence in the heart of the city’s Zhongsanhe Village, a bustling area that retains a traditional feel, is the brainchild of Chinese practice AD Architecture. Named Red Box, the house is a geometric composition that resembles an architectural Tetris game from the outside, while revealing a haven of calm inside.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Minecraft house ideas: modern houses, treehouses, and more

If you're on the hunt for Minecraft house ideas, you've come to exactly the right place. Below we'll walk you through 12 Minecraft houses, from modern houses to underground bases to treehouses and more. No matter what kind of home you're looking to create, you'll find inspiration with these builds!
Home & Gardenhomeadore.com

BlackCliff House by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses

BlackCliff House is a stunning ocean front residence located in West Vancouver, Canada, has been designed in 2019 by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses. Perched on a granite cliff above the shoreline on Canada’s west coast, the BlackCliff house is a symbolic beacon for dispersed family members working and living on multiple continents. The home accommodates diverse living arrangements while connecting its occupants to the site’s abundant natural character. It is an expression of the client’s desire to create a gathering place for current and future generations while still being able to accommodate a smaller family unit.
DesignWallpaper*

Miguel Ángel Aragonés pioneers aluminium prefab house design

The options available for prefabricated houses just keep getting better and better – case in point: the PI, an innovative aluminium prefab house design from Mexican architect Miguel Ángel Aragonés features a cool, minimalist exterior, sustainability credentials, and plenty of scope for customisation. The PI showcases a technological advancement in...
Tennisbravotv.com

Fredrik Eklund Is Renting His Los Angeles House for $65K per Month: See Inside

Fredrik Eklund is looking for renters as he prepares to say goodbye to his gorgeous Bel-Air home. The Million Dollar Listing New York agent has listed the 7-bedroom 10-bathroom abode for $65,000 per month, telling PEOPLE, "It's like living inside a Hollywood dream and now it's time to let the next family enjoy it."
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Marcio Kogan’s first resort celebrates tropical modernism in the Maldives

Bringing his unique take on tropical modernism to the idyllic natural setting of the Fari Islands in the Maldives, Marcio Kogan and his studio, MK27, have revealed their latest design – the sustainable contemporary retreat Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, the Brazilian architecture studio’s first ever resort design. A landscape of cabins standing in the water raised on stilts, modest rectangular structures on land, lush green gardens, and plenty of open space to breathe, relax and commune with nature, this complex was conceived to push the boundaries of hospitality architecture and promote modest luxury.
Interior Designlushome.com

Modern House Designs with Attics, Space Saving Ideas Increasing Home Values

House designs with attic spaces offer additional living areas. If you like a cozy, fairy-tale feel of an attic, then you need to choose a house with an attic floor. The two most essential parts of a house design are the foundation and the roof. Roofs and attics are not something easy to remodel, so consider the house designs with attic spaces you like. Here is the Lushome collection of modern house designs that allow creating attic rooms with beautiful windows or walk-out terraces. Check them out to see what architectural designs and roof types are the best for you.
Interior Designmidcenturyhome.com

The ASA House: Brazilian Contemporary Modernism at its Best

Text by architect Bernardes Arquitetura Situated on a hilltop looking over stunning views in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro, the Asa House exemplifies delicate modern architecture at its finest. With offices in Rio de Janeiro, São Paolo as well as Lisbon, Bernardes Arquitetura have established a name working in the areas...
Visual ArtArchDaily

20 Brick Houses, 20 Years of Modern Architecture in Paraguay

In Paraguay, brick can be many things. Walls, dividers, facades, sieves, vaults, floors, and pavement are just some of the many example that demonstrate, not only the variety of uses for brick, but the ingenuity of the architects who choose to utilize it in their projects. Thanks to it's low...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 484-Square-Foot Amsterdam Apartment Has a Corner that Goes from WFH to DIY Spot

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a copywriter, and my boyfriend, Pieter, is a photographer. He likes to hang photos on the walls as much as I enjoy showcasing my book collection; that’s why we agreed to stick to minimalism in our home. Our home is in the city center of Amsterdam, and it’s a roughly 45-square-meter one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful canal view.
Real EstateStamford Advocate

Celebrity Homes: Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Are Stars In Music & Modern Homes

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. “Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz: Stars In Music & Modern Homes”. Fifteen-time Grammy Award-winner, Alicia Keys, and producer-husband, Swizz Beatz, have taken advantage of the booming housing market and sold their modern Camelback Mountain vacation home in Phoenix. The home - with stunning views of Echo Canyon, Piestewa Peak, Mummy Mountain and city lights - sold for $3.1 million.
RestaurantsNashville Scene

Celebrate Oyster Day at Marsh House

In what should hopefully finally put an end to the pre-refrigeration axiom that you shouldn’t eat oysters in months without an “r” in them, National Oyster Day is actually in August — or “Rawgust,” if that makes you feel better. Specifically, it's Thursday, Aug 5. To celebrate this oy-spicious occasion, Marsh House at the Thompson Hotel in the Gulch is offering a $1 Oyster Happy Hour from 5 until 9 p.m.

Comments / 0

Community Policy