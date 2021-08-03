The Killers' Pressure Machine LP features Phoebe Bridgers

Yola defies traditionalism with new genre-distorting project. Yola has always been doing things differently. As a woman of color in a community largely saturated by men, Yola is able to consistently break walls not only personally but through her wide range of genres as well. Never one to conform, she recently joined the likes of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Maren Morris to create an all-female version of the classic Outlaw country song, “The Highwaymen.” Taking the perspective of a freedom rider shot down in the deep south in her verse, Yola brings parts of her life and history into her own version of modern music. In her newest album, Stand For Myself, Yola takes different parts of herself and mashes them into an album never confined by the constraints of genre. Working with The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach for the majority of the production, all different styles and sounds were taken into account. Stand For Myself represents the pinnacle of what artists can do with genre crossover.