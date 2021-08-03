Cancel
The Killers' Pressure Machine LP features Phoebe Bridgers

Cover picture for the articleThe Killers have a song with Phoebe Bridgers on 'Pressure Machine'. Brandon Flowers and co have unveiled the track-listing for their follow-up to 2020's 'Imploding the Mirage', which is out on August 13, and it features the 26-year-old singer-songwriter on the track 'Runaway Horses'. The 'Human' band tweeted: “11 days...

