German H1 energy use rose 4.3% on economic recovery, cool weather

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
The lignite (brown coal) power plant complex of German energy supplier and utility RWE is reflected in a large puddle in Neurath, northwest of Cologne, Germany, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Aug 3 (Reuters) - German primary energy consumption gained 4.3% year-on-year in the first six months of 2021 after the start of economic recovery from the pandemic and cooler weather drove demand, industry statistics group AGEB said on Tuesday.

Issuing January-June 2021 statistics, AGEB also said that slow wind speeds meant that more coal was burnt to offset shortfalls of renewable power, which drove carbon dioxide emissions up 6.3% year-on-year. read more

Europe's biggest economy in the period used 211.2 million tonnes of coal equivalent, an industry standard measure, up from 202.4 million a year earlier.

In the first three months, consumption had lagged that in comparable 2020 by 0.8%.

Primary energy refers to raw energy sources such as fossil fuels and renewables not converted into other forms.

Consumption of mineral oil products dropped by 12.1% because of a downturn in aviation and road traffic.

Deterred by high prices, householders have also not replenished their heating oil tanks ahead of winter.

Natural gas consumption increased by 16% in the six months, reflecting more usage in industry processes, heating and electricity provision.

The power sector also saw higher volumes generated from nuclear energy.

In the table, figures are rounded and expressed in million tonnes of coal equivalent.*

*One million tonnes coal equivalent unit equals 29.308 petajoules

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

