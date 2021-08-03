Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Lessons From Josh Allen’s Breakout Season, According to Josh Allen

By Kevin Clark
The Ringer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am an idiot. I knew this well before Josh Allen made me look like one, but there’s no going back now. I was among the many NFL pundits who did not see Allen coming: His unprecedented year-over-year improvement since he entered the league in 2018 makes him an anomaly in NFL history and, as of last season, a genuine MVP candidate quarterbacking a Super Bowl contender. I went to Buffalo in search of answers about one of the greatest individual leaps in the history of the sport and everything that comes along with it, according to the people who did see Allen coming. I wanted to know the lessons that everyone—GMs, coaches, maybe even the media—can learn from Allen for the next time there is someone like him. If there is ever someone like him again. So I first asked the expert in such matters. His name is Josh Allen.

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Matt Patricia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Baseball#American Football#Mvp#Pro Football Focus#Bills Gm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Where Josh Allen's New $258M Contract Ranks Among NFL's Top Paid QBs

NFL QB Contracts (Total Value) 1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs ($450 million) 2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills ($258 million) 3. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys ($160 million) 4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans ($156 million) 5. Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons ($150 million) 6. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks ($140 million) 7. Jimmy...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers: Josh Allen extension with Bills justifies San Francisco’s QB plans

With Josh Allen receiving a six-year, $251 million extension, Niner Noise shows how this new contract justifies the 49ers offseason plan at quarterback. In 2017, after trading for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and seeing him reel off five straight victories to end the year, the San Francisco 49ers decided to make him the highest-paid quarterback in the league with a five-year, $137.5 million contract extension.
NFLUSA Today

Here's how Bills QB Josh Allen is rated in Madden 22

EA Sports capped a week-long adventure in a way one might expect. Throughout the past few days, the video game producer started to reveal player rankings for their upcoming edition of their NFL football game, Madden 22. The week ended with the most sought after position: Quarterbacks. In releasing the...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Joe Cullen Raises the Bar For Josh Allen: 'I Expect Greatness From Him'

It was Shakespeare who wrote, “some are born great, some achieve greatness and some have greatness thrust upon them.”. Josh Allen has always been great, blessed with a talent that at least in part is God-given. He achieved some greatness, working in college to become a first-round pick, which came to fruition when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.
NFLallfans.co

Josh Allen projects as Most Valuable Bill for 2021

This was no surprise. In our day-by-day unveiling of the 30 projected Most Valuable Bills for 2021, quarterback Josh Allen was headed for that first and final spot all along at the start of training camp. After all, he was second in the NFL’s MVP voting last season after leading...
NFLelitesportsny.com

5 Futures Bets for 2021 NFL Season: Josh Allen MVP?

The majority of NFL training camps commence this week — now could be the time to lock in various futures bets. Bettors, you know what that means. It’s almost time to spend nights taking the over on the total, stressing out over which moneyline to lock in, and going back and forth on some of the most absurd prop bets you could find.
NFLkingfm.com

Buffalo Bills Fans Are In Shock At Josh Allen’s Ranking in ‘Madden 22′

When I was a kid and into my teenage years, I absolutely loved playing Madden video games. If you're unfamiliar, they're a yearly video game that features all the NFL teams. It allows you to play games, create teams, create players, manage rosters and even be the GM of a team for years and years. It's truly one of the more fun experiences you can have for a football fan.
NFLchatsports.com

Fantasy Football Busts: Josh Allen & Stefon Diggs Will Fail to Repeat Last Season's Success

First, I want to say I’m a big fan of Allen and what he brings to the table. Unfortunately for me, when connecting the receiver dots in 2021, I don’t see repeated success in passing touchdowns. He has one elite wide receiver with two aging wideouts. Gabriel Davis' direction and possible improvement do add some intrigue. In the end, Allen is priced based on his 2020 success while lacking the receiving corps to support the breakout production at wide receiver (312/3,879/28 on 412 targets). In addition, I don't believe in the Bills' offensive line. In the early protections, I have Allen ranked 6th, which places him on my fade list based on his higher projected ADP in drafts this year.
NFLBuffalo News

How did Josh Allen spend most of his summer break: Working

If Josh Allen fails to build off his sensational 2020 NFL season, it won’t be because he spent the offseason sitting on a beach somewhere admiring highlights of all his touchdown throws. How did the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback spend most of his summer vacation? Working, that’s how. The Bills’ final...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Josh Allen Deserves a Mega-Contract But Won’t Get It

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen deserves a mega-contract, equal to top-tier quarterbacks like Deshaun Watson, Patrick Mahomes, and Dak Prescott, but he probably won’t get it. And that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Since entering the league in 2018, Allen has shown a yearly improvement in almost every statistical category....
NFLCBS Sports

Josh Allen receives high praise from Emmanuel Sanders after Bills practice: 'My mouth dropped'

Emmanuel Sanders went to a Super Bowl with Ben Roethlisberger as his quarterback. He won a Super Bowl catching passes from Peyton Manning. He played in yet another Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo. Sanders spent the 2020 season with Drew Brees, the only player in league history to reach 80,000 career passing yards. Given his experiences, it would be hard for any quarterback to impress Sanders, who is getting ready for his first season with Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy