MONROE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A single-engine plane crashed in Monroe on Monday, and all three people on board survived, the Union County Sheriff’s Office says. Emergency responders arrived at the scene around 1:44 p.m. at Radin Road near Waxhaw and deputies found that the plane had crashed nose-first in the backyard of a residence in the 7600 block of Radian Road near JAARS.