Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden tries to stem the alarming flow of minority voters away from Democrats ahead of midterm elections

By Naomi Lim
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0soE_0bG7e8L500


The novel coronavirus delta variant is surging across the country, and his infrastructure proposals could catch on different political snags — but President Joe Biden is making overtures to minority voters this week.

Biden's slight pivot aims to help Democrats before next year's midterm elections, as the party in power typically braces for heavy losses during that cycle, according to historic trends.

HOW BIDEN'S BIPARTISANSHIP COULD HURT DEMOCRATS IN 2022

Biden and White House aides have meetings this week with top Latinos and members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. Those are two demographic groups Biden and other Democrats cannot take for granted in 2022, according to Aggressive Progressive podcast host and former Democratic consultant Christopher Hahn.

"I believe they did in 2020, and it almost cost him the election," Hahn told the Washington Examiner of Biden.

More than three-fifths of Latinos, for instance, voted for Biden last fall. Yet, former President Donald Trump made progress with the bloc in Florida's Miami-Dade County and Texas's Rio Grande Valley, contributing to an 8 percentage point swing toward Republicans compared to four years ago, Democratic data firm Catalist found .

Biden's tepid response to last month's pro-democracy protests in Cuba was perceived by many strategists as a missed opportunity to forge inroads with the Republican-leaning Florida diaspora.

"There was a significant effort by the Trump campaign to reach out to those voters, and they basically sold them a bill of goods that Biden was some sort of communist dictator akin to the ones their families have fled the past," Hahn said. "Democrats, in general, need to combat that misinformation that the Republicans have been putting out there."

Instead, it took Biden and the White House a few days to condemn communism. Eventually, he described it as a "universally failed system," a phrase he and his staff have repeated.

"I don’t see socialism as a very useful substitute, but that’s another story," Biden said at the time, a reference to liberal Democrats lobbying him to adopt far-left policies.

Hahn suggested Florida's 1 million-plus new Puerto Rican residents are a target for Biden and Democrats in 2022 and 2024.

"I, quite frankly, thought that they would have had a good chance of flipping Florida had they made proper outreach to those new Puerto Rican voters who emigrated there since Hurricane Maria and since the financial crisis in Puerto Rico over the last 10 years," he said. "They're already citizens. They're ready to vote."

Rather, Trump clinched Florida by 3 percentage points, expanding his 1 percentage point margin of victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. Republicans also seized the 26th and 27th congressional districts, with Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar ousting Democratic incumbents.

AAPI people are also an important Biden constituency after mobilizing as Trump's emphasis on COVID-19's Chinese origins, and China's lack of transparency regarding the virus was framed as anti-Asian. Biden addressed those issues during an April visit to Atlanta after Asian American women comprised the majority of victims killed in a nearby spa shooting spree. He has been pushed, too, by high-profile representatives, including Democratic Sens. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii.

"Biden and the Democrats need to do everything they can to secure that vote, and listen to their concerns, and act on them," Hahn said. "Good governing is good politics."

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has reiterated Biden is not prioritizing politics, particularly when needled on his battleground state trips. Yet, his schedule is hard to ignore as he prepares to refocus his efforts after passing his $1.9 trillion coronavirus spending package and striking a $1.2 trillion bipartisan bricks-and-mortar infrastructure deal. However, those achievements could be nullified as COVID-19 cases climb and Biden faces pressure from competing ends of the Democratic Party over the size and scope of his infrastructure plans, especially the social welfare and environmental provisions in the Democrat-only reconciliation bill.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Biden will speak with Latino advocates on Tuesday "to discuss his economic agenda, immigration reform, and the need to protect the sacred, Constitutional right to vote," according to the White House.

Those bullet points are basically regurgitated for his Thursday conversation with their Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander counterparts, with the addition of "his administration’s response to the rise in acts of anti-Asian bias and violence."

Comments / 164

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
123K+
Followers
47K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liberal Democrats#Democrats#Latinos#The Asian American#Pacific Islander#Aggressive Progressive#Democratic#Republicans#The White House#Puerto Rican#Aapi#Chinese#Anti Asian#The Democratic Party#Native Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Cuba
Country
China
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...
Presidential Electiondenvergazette.com

'No more BS': Dan Bongino demands Republicans seek Biden impeachment

Dan Bongino called for the impeachment of President Joe Biden over his handling of the southern border situation and the coronavirus pandemic just six months into the Democrat's administration. The high-profile commentator — who this week was joined by at least one other conservative powerhouse, Mark Levin, in putting pressure...
POTUSMSNBC

Why Ron DeSantis is more dangerous than Trump

There should be a special place in hell — or potentially in prison — for politicians who put their political goals ahead of the health and safety of our children. That is exactly what Gov. Ron DeSantis is doing in Florida with the executive order he signed last Friday barring school districts from mandating that students and school employees wear masks during the spike in Covid cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden's embrace of Trump-era border policy frustrates Democrats

The Biden administration's continued practice of expelling migrants at the border has reignited a lawsuit and left Democratic lawmakers confused and advocates frustrated as the White House increasingly adopts the Trump-era policy. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) this week said negotiations have reached an impasse after it previously hit...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Blunt votes with Dems; Biden's $1T bill advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before Senate passage of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide...
Congress & Courtshngn.com

Kamala Harris Allegedly Being Blamed for Low Approval on Media; Allies Hold Crisis Dinner Following Reports of Toxic Office

Top female Democrats and Kamala Harris allies convened a "crisis dinner" to discuss responding to the vice president's and her office's recent barrage of negative news. According to a new report, the Democratic women believe Vice President Kamala Harris' low popularity rating is due to sexist media coverage; making sure the press is aware of this is critical to improving her image.

Comments / 164

Community Policy