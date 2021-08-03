Cancel
Design

Serena Confalonieri Transforms Abandoned Parking Lot in Milan into a Graphic Urban Playground

ArchDaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesigner and art director Serena Confalonieri, along with a team of students and volunteers have created “Quadra”, a graphic installation that is part of the initiative “Piazze Aperte” promoted by the Municipality of Milan. The urban intervention is a graphic art project in a former parking lot in the Quarto Oggiaro district that aims to enhance and characterize tactical urban interventions in all cities.

#Urban Areas#Milan#Urban Design#Quadra#I C S#The Un Habitat
