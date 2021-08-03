Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE) dump 5% as crypto markets correct
The crypto market saw a minor sell-off this morning on the back of regulatory developments out of America, with some large-cap cryptocurrencies dropping as much as 5%. Leading the red charts were high-speed blockchain protocol Polkadot and meme coin Dogecoin—both fell -5% as of Tuesday morning but were slightly recovering as of press time. DOT trades at $17 as of Tuesday afternoon, while DOGE saw buying at the $0.19 price level.cryptoslate.com
