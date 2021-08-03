Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE) dump 5% as crypto markets correct

Even from the times when it was launched, Polkadot Coin remained under introspection in the market. Recently the clouds of doubt have been removed considerably, and the entire concept has revolutionized the crypto world. There are some rumors that there are different types of conspiracies in this kind of trading world. However, we would like to stick to the trade facts which are available in the market. The entire landscape of the crypto industry can be changed with the help of Polkadot Coins. The traders have to be careful about the opportunities that it provides and how it can be used for further benefits.