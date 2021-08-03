Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Polkadot (DOT), Dogecoin (DOGE) dump 5% as crypto markets correct

By Shaurya Malwa ·
cryptoslate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe crypto market saw a minor sell-off this morning on the back of regulatory developments out of America, with some large-cap cryptocurrencies dropping as much as 5%. Leading the red charts were high-speed blockchain protocol Polkadot and meme coin Dogecoin—both fell -5% as of Tuesday morning but were slightly recovering as of press time. DOT trades at $17 as of Tuesday afternoon, while DOGE saw buying at the $0.19 price level.

cryptoslate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryptocurrency#Market Trends#Dot#3 7#Bybt#Liquidations#Btc#Cryptoslate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Related
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Hit $1.2 by 2025, Expert Panel Suggests

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) could surpass the elusive $1 mark by 2025 and hit a $1.21 high by that year, before reaching a $3.6 high by 2030, according to a panel of cryptocurrency experts surveyed by Finder. According to the expert panel, the price of the cryptocurrency is set...
Currenciescrunchbase.com

Why Ethereum Could Surpass Bitcoin In The Near Future

Even after the major cryptocurrencies experienced an ominous collapse from their all-time highs in April, most are up by 200 percent to 300 percent or more from this point last year. Bitcoin is getting all the headlines, and there are legitimate concerns about its roller coaster nature. Subscribe to the...
MarketsNBC Philadelphia

How Altcoins Such as Ether Captured More and More of the Crypto Market

Altcoins have become an increasingly larger part of the crypto market since the beginning of 2021. "Crypto and blockchain is about moving money and property rights onto the internet," said Matt Hougan, Bitwise chief investment strategist. "That's one of the largest addressable markets that the internet has ever attacked." At...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Flux (FLUX) Market Capitalization Tops $17.16 Million

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Flux has a market cap of $17.16 million and $341,634.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0937 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Posted by
Benzinga

Why Is Cardano (ADA) Surging While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 4.79% higher at $1.35 over 24 hours on Tuesday night. What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-founded cryptocurrency is up 5.46% over a seven-day trailing period. ADA rose 6.55% and 6.52% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively. Since the year began, ADA has shot up...
Commodities & Futurecryptoslate.com

Ethereum (ETH) jumps, then dumps, ahead of crucial EIP-1559 upgrade

Ethereum, the world’s most-used blockchain, jumped to over $2,700 ahead of the EIP-1559 set for later today, data from multiple sources shows. Termed ‘London,’ the upgrade is expected to take place on block 12,965,000 and is one of the most crucial and anticipated developments to take place on the Ethereum blockchain since its inception in 2015.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Market Wrap: Ethereum hard fork rally outperforms Bitcoin

Ether is up 3% over the past 24 hours. Ether, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was in the spotlight on Thursday as the latest hard fork upgrade, which wasa dubbed “London,” officially activated on the Ethereum blockchain network. The upgrade contributed to bullish price action as ether rose about 5% over the past 24 hours, compared with a 3% rise in bitcoin during the same period.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Cap Adds $100B as Bitcoin Surges Past $40,000 (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap has increased by $100B in a day to nearly $1.7 trillion, as bitcoin skyrocketed above $40,000. After a few days of dabbling beneath the $40,000 mark, bitcoin has initiated a leg up, resulting in blasting above that level. Most altcoins are also in the green, with UNI surging more than 7%, and the crypto market cap has added more than $100 billion since yesterday’s low.
Marketsfxempire.com

Bitcoin on the Path to $44k

As of writing, 4:22 PM Eastern standard Time BTC is poised to close near its highs on the day and solidly above resistance at $40,000. However, the next level of minor resistance is $42,000 which was only $500 or so away from today’s high. Another interesting facet is Bitcoin came...
Stockscoinspeaker.com

Predator Brings Ultimate Crypto Investment Opportunity and Yield Rewards

The cryptocurrency market has attracted mainstream attention this bull season and as per one survey the number of crypto users has doubled in the past 6 months to reach 221 million. DeFi has continued its phenomenal run in 2021, with several blockchains now offering dApps and DeFi protocols hosted outside of the Ethereum network. Binance Smart Chain is one such blockchain that has managed to supersede Ethereum and has now become the most popular choice for DeFi launches.
Stockscryptopolitan.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: Will DOT correct lower than $18 after building $15 support

The DOT/USD trading pair is expected to push upwards until the $19 resistance. The DOT/USD trading pair is expected to push upwards until the $19 resistance. If it falls back, then there will be another opportunity for upward momentum in the coming hours across the 24-hour chart. The coin has formed a Head and Shoulder pattern in the 1H, with the highest peak touching $18.60. There are 3 peaks to the H&S pattern which are smaller than the middle one. Furthermore, on to the 1-hour chart, the price is slopping downwards from $18.5 and could break out into the $17.8 region at any time.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Market Cap at 6-Week High: Polkadot (DOT) Explodes 16% (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market cap has reached a six-month high at $1.660T as bitcoin and most of the altcoins are deep in green. The bitcoin bulls continued their offensive in the past 24 hours as the asset reached yet another 2-month high of over $42,500. Most alternative coins have outperformed their leader, including ETH, BNB, and DOT, which has jumped by more than 16% in a day.
Stockscryptoslate.com

Robinhood’s Nasdaq debut ends with sputter, can Dogecoin (DOGE) save it?

Robinhood shares suffered a lackluster performance on Thursday, sinking dramatically in a market debut that indicated flat investor demand. By the end of the New York session, $HOOD closed 8.4% lower, having earlier sunk by as much as 12%. The popular fee-free trading app gained notoriety earlier this year. Young...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Turn Red After Amazon Denied Reports of Accepting BTC (Market Watch)

The entire market is painted red today. This comes after Amazon denied the rumors of planning to accept BTC this year. The past couple of days were particularly turbulent in the cryptocurrency market. This was largely propelled by Bitcoin’s rally, as the cryptocurrency managed to surge as high as $40,580 yesterday, before tumbling to where it’s currently trading at around $37,300.
StocksFXStreet.com

Mastercard (MA Stock) supports cryptos while Bitcoin rallies

MasterCard has shown a strong interest in blockchain technology in recent months. The company is working hard to make cryptocurrencies the dominant mode of payment in the near future. MasterCard is not only actively researching how to contribute to the ever-expanding asset class, but it is also supporting startups focused on crypto assets.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Spikes to 18-Day High, Crypto Market Cap Nears $1.5 Trillion (Market Watch)

The cryptocurrency market capitalization is close to $1.5 trillion once more as bitcoin spiked to just shy of $35,000. The bulls have resumed control over the market in the past few days and have pushed bitcoin to a near three-week high at almost $35,000. The alternative coins have also benefited from these developments, with ETH closing down to $2,200 and DOGE sitting at $0.20.
Commodities & Futurevelillum.com

What Is Polkadot And How Can It Be UsedStop Loss Order In The Crypto Market Easily?

Even from the times when it was launched, Polkadot Coin remained under introspection in the market. Recently the clouds of doubt have been removed considerably, and the entire concept has revolutionized the crypto world. There are some rumors that there are different types of conspiracies in this kind of trading world. However, we would like to stick to the trade facts which are available in the market. The entire landscape of the crypto industry can be changed with the help of Polkadot Coins. The traders have to be careful about the opportunities that it provides and how it can be used for further benefits.
Commodities & Futuremoneycrashers.com

Best Crypto Exchanges to Buy & Sell Dogecoin (DOGE)

Dogecoin was launched in 2013 by then Australia-based Adobe employee Jackson Palmer and U.S.-based software engineer Billy Markus. It all began as a joke when Palmer posted on Tumblr, “Investing in Dogecoin, pretty sure it’s the next big thing.” The post poked fun at the rate at which new altcoins were flooding the market at that time.
Stocksambcrypto.com

XRP, Monero and DASH Price Analysis: 05 August

As the king coin’s market moved towards recovery, the industry’s altcoins shared the same sentiment in the market. XRP flashed a bullish outlook, while XMR shot up by 6.7% and DASH rested above the support level at press time. XRP. XRP was trying to hold above its support level of...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Why Quant (QNT) Crypto Is a Risk Worth Taking for Investors

Quant (QNT) is on the radar of many investors seeking the next cryptocurrency to explode. The altcoin set a new all-time high of $192 on Aug. 2. Although it has pulled back from that peak to trade at about $155 currently, Quant still ranks among the biggest altcoin gainers in 2021. What is Quant crypto's price prediction and can it reach $1,000 by 2025?

Comments / 0

Community Policy