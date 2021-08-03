Cancel
There's A Way You Can Beat The Best Investors. You've Just Got To Know When To Sell

By Greg Rosalsky
NPR
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're Jeff Bezos, you're not going to have some random dude manage your money and hope for the best. You're not gonna open up a Robinhood account and risk it all on meme stocks like GameStop. You're going to hire the type of investor who has a Ph.D. in mathematics and drives a Bugatti, a go-getter who wakes up with a turmeric latte and pores over satellite images of factories in Asia to predict the earnings of some 3D-printing company most of us have never heard of. We're talking about the best of the best in finance.

