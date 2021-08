TOKYO — If Caeleb Dressel doesn’t win another medal the rest of this week — oh, but he will — it does not matter. On Thursday, he won the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. It’s not just that he won the men’s 100 freestyle, always the heavyweight men’s title swim fight of the Olympics, in this instance amplified by his long-running rivalry with Australia’s Kyle Chalmers. It’s that moments after the race, Dressel was able, via high-speed internet and the sort of meet-up app that has become a mainstay in the pandemic, to connect with his wife and parents and extended family and friends, and the whole thing was broadcast live on television.