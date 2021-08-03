Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Finally, a World Without Borders! Only Now We’re Living in the 1995 Film “Waterworld,” Starring Kevin Costner

By Kathryn Kva s
The New Yorker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOh, how I’ve dreamed of this day. Just as in John Lennon’s “Imagine,” it’s finally happened. No more borders! Now anyone from anywhere can travel wherever they like. No visas, no passports, no discrimination based on a person’s race or wealth. The world is a grand utopia. There’s just one...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waterworld#Without Borders#Google Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Egypt
Related
Movieswwno.org

Student Film 'Anita' Explores How The Places We Live Stay With Us

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (Singing in non-English language). GARCIA-NAVARRO: Anita is a career-driven young wife who's immigrated to the U.S. from Valsad and has returned for her sister's wedding. Over the course of her stay, we witness cultural rifts form between Anita and her family. Columbia University's Sushma Khadepaun is the writer and director of the film, and she joins us now as part of NPR's showcasing of excellent student films. Hello.
Moviestheplaylist.net

‘Waterworld’: Dan Trachtenberg To Direct Series Based On Kevin Costner’s Legendary Box Office Flop Set 20 Years Later

Director Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield,” “The Boys“) is currently shooting his secretive “Predator 5” movie in Calgary, but that isn’t the only sci-fi property he’s expected to breath new life into. “Predator 5” producer John Davis has revealed to Collider during an interview that he’s developing a streaming series based...
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Waterworld TV Series In Development; Will Continue Story From Film

Waterworld is setting sail yet again, as a new television show set in the world of the 1995 Kevin Costner film is in the works. Dan Trachtenberg is attached to the project, which will be set up at a streaming service according to producer John Davis. The series is set up at Universal Television, so that would point to Peacock being the frontrunner for where this would end up. The series would pick-up 20 years in the future after the end of the film, and pushed a bit on who could be back, Davis said "20 years later. All those people, 20 years later." Collider broke the story.
Hollywood, FLGamespot

A Waterworld TV Show Is In The Works, Finally

In very unexpected but wonderful news, a TV series based on the 1995 Kevin Costner movie Waterworld--and also, we hope, the award-winning Waterworld: A Live Sea War Spectacular stunt show at Universal Studios Hollywood--is in the works. The news comes from Collider, which reports that John Davis, a producer on the film, is currently developing the project for a streaming network.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

‘Yelowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Thrills Fans with New Beach Snaps & Interview about Road Trips

Hollywood actor Kevin Costner's career as an actor is undoubtedly illustrious, with multiple awards to show for it. But, the actor recently revealed another passion of his. "Yellowstone" hit star Kevin Costner is no stranger to the big scene. The movie legend has two Academy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, a Primetime Emmy Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, a feat not many stars can boast of.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: Young John Dutton Actor Josh Lucas Revealed Kevin Costner Wasn’t Around When He Was Filming

As far as we know, filming a TV series isn’t like playing a football game. There’s no bench for the actors to sit on as the first-string of stars completes their scenes. Although, there might be a pitcher of Gatorade at the craft service table. Because the stars already know the game plan, it’s not surprising that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner isn’t around for takes that don’t involve him.
TV SeriesMovieWeb

Yellowstone Season 4 Teaser Trailer Hints at One Character's Imminent Death

Paramount Network finally announced that Yellowstone season 4 is coming back in fall 2021. And with it comes an ominous sign that someone is going to die soon. Between the crow and the grave marker seen in the fleeting footage, death is imminent. But there are enough clues to indicate that it won't be John Dutton.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Has Perfect 4-Word Response to Faith Hill’s ‘1883’ Casting

Fans of the hit Paramount Network series “Yellowstone” are rejoicing over the exciting casting news on the show’s spinoff series “1883.”. In the unlikely event that you have not yet heard the awesome news, prepare yourself “Yellowstone” fans. Country music’s first couple, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will be playing the lead roles on the “Yellowstone” prequel.
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

What to Stream: “Bontoc Eulogy,” a Filipino Filmmaker’s Docu-Fiction About His Grandfathers’ Disappearances

Some of the best independent films can be accessed only with subscriptions to specialty streaming services, such as OVID.tv. That platform is calling August its “doc month,” and the provocatively wide-ranging program includes such treasures as the two short films by Fronza Woods, “Killing Time” and “Fannie’s Film,” and the only feature to date by Marlon Fuentes, “Bontoc Eulogy,” from 1995, which is very rarely shown. Available to stream as of Thursday, Fuentes’s film is an extraordinarily accomplished and moving fusion of documentary and fiction, in a genre unto itself: the personal mockumentary. In it, Fuentes portrays himself, a Filipino man who, as a young adult, twenty years earlier, emigrated from Manila to the United States. He hasn’t returned to his home country since, and finds that he is losing his memory of it. The film embodies his quest to recover his past; it’s a blend of personal exploration and passionate historiography that exposes and challenges two different forms of colonialism, or, rather, three—and it’s the third kind that is most ubiquitous and insidious, and which “Bontoc Eulogy” most radically reveals and, moreover, resists.
MoviesEW.com

Kevin Costner praises Tim McGraw's Yellowstone prequel casting

Tim McGraw is galloping into the Yellowstone-verse with a sweet endorsement from series star Kevin Costner. The two-time Oscar-winning actor praised McGraw's casting in creator-writer Taylor Sheridan's upcoming Yellowstone prequel 1883 by leaving an adorable comment on the performer's Instagram page. "Dutton looks good on you," Costner wrote as he...
TV Seriescancelledscifi.com

Good Idea or Bad? A Waterworld TV Series

Good Idea or Bad? Looking at various sci fi and fantasy television projects currently in the works and pondering whether they will fly or crash. The 1995 feature film takes place five hundred years in the future when the polar ice caps have melted and covered the Earth in water. A loner who is known only as the Mariner (and who is a mutant that can breather underwater) finds himself protecting a girl named Enola who has a tattoo on her back the is the key to finding the mythical place known as “Dryland”. They go on the run in the Mariner’s boat from marauders known as The Smokers who want to exploit the information contained in her tattoo. It starred Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and Michael Jeter.
TV & VideosPosted by
B105

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV: The Clue You Missed Pointing to Biker Gang Attacking John Dutton in Season 3 Finale

Tack another set of names to the list of potential “Yellowstone” enemies. Did the California biker gang attack John Dutton?. In a long list of people that potentially carried out the attacks on Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton, we would like to debate the possibility of the biker gang as potential suspects. One clue on “Yellowstone” you missed may point to the group as the assassins in question.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

1883: Cast, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About the Yellowstone Prequel

Because rugged cowboys are timeless, and there seems to be no end to stories about them, the folks responsible for the massive hit TV show Yellowstone have come up with a prequel show that will tell some of the Dutton family history. The new show is titled 1883, and it was created by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. Fans are already chomping at the bit -- pun intended -- for the new show.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ TV Fans Convinced Jimmy Dies in Season 4 Due to ‘Clue’ on Cole Hauser’s Instagram Page

With the fourth season of Paramount Network’s hit series “Yellowstone” now in sight, fans are ramping up their speculation efforts. “Yellowstone” fans simply cannot get enough of the modern western goodness that comes with the show. With the show currently on an extended hiatus, fans are turning to various internet sites for a taste of the cowboy culture. Watchers of the show love to speculate and theorize on the futures of their favorite characters and storylines. Fans will dig through previous episodes in search of clues that might lead them to new discoveries. Recently, “Yellowstone” clue hunters think they have found a social media post that reveals the future of a prominent character.

Comments / 0

Community Policy