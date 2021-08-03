Briefs for Vermilion area
The Vermilion Rotary Club is hosting its annual reverse raffle to benefit several of the club’s causes and projects. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at German’s Villa, 3330 Liberty Ave., Vermilion. Dinner is a barbecue chicken and rib buffet and tickets are $25. Reverse raffle tickets are $50. There will be a silent auction, Chinese rallies and a 50/50 raffle as well. The grand prize is $1,500. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Learn to Swim program, Salvation Army, Lucy Idol Center, Main Street Vermilion and Vermilion Parks and Recreation.chroniclet.com
