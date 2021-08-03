Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal and a smile

By JIM VERTUNO
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP4PG_0bG7b2nG00

TOKYO — (AP) — Simone Biles returned to the competition at the Tokyo Olympics in style, and will leave with another medal.

What color it is really isn't the point. That she delivered a tense, heart-pounding routine on the balance beam and nailed it with a smile meant everything.

Biles looked calm as she moved, turned and flipped across the beam. It was everyone else watching who held their breath.

“I had nerves but I felt pretty good,” she said.

Biles won the bronze medal when she drilled a slightly altered routine in front of a crowd that included IOC President Thomas Bach a week after taking herself out of several competitions to focus on her mental health.

That move by the gymnast regarded the greatest in history had amplified attention on the importance of mental health in sports in general, and among Olympians specifically.

“I was just happy to be able to perform, regardless of the outcome,” Biles said. "I did it for me, and I was just proud of myself for being able to compete one more time.”

Biles changed her routine a bit while dealing with a mental block surrounding twisting. She used a double-pike dismount — no twisting required — to score a 14.000, which was ultimately good enough for third in the eight-woman final, behind China's Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing.

Biles earned her seventh career Olympic medal and tied Shannon Miller for the most by an American in gymnastics.

Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee of the United States finished fifth. The 18-year-old Lee won three medals in Tokyo, including silver in the team final and bronze on uneven bars.

The U.S. men's basketball team rode the slender shoulders and smooth shooting of Kevin Durant to advance to the medal round with a 95-81 victory over Spain in the quarterfinals.

Durant finished with 29 points. Jayson Tatum scored 13 and Jrue Holiday added 12 for the U.S., which will play either Australia or Argentina in the semifinals on Thursday. The American men have never failed to medal in all 18 of their previous Olympics appearances.

For Durant, only one will do.

“We’ve just got to finish it. Got to finish it,” Durant said. “We’re supposed to be here. For us, it’s about getting the gold.”

It was the fifth time since 2004 that the top two programs in the most recent FIBA world rankings — the U.S. is No. 1 — had met in the Olympic quarterfinals or later, with the Americans winning each time.

Ricky Rubio scored 38 points for Spain, which led by 10 in the second quarter before the U.S. turned the game with a 36-10 run to take control.

FAST AND FURIOUS

Karsten Warholm of Norway found his “perfect” race and smashed his own world record in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing in 45.94 seconds to break the old mark by .76.

One of the most anticipated races on the program ended with some wondering if they'd just watched the greatest Olympic races ever.

Second-place finisher Rai Benjamin of the United States finished in 46.17, also beating the 46.7 record that Warholm set just last month. The third-place finisher, Alison dos Santos of Brazil, finished in 46.72, which would’ve been a world record five weeks earlier.

“Sometimes in training, my coaches keep telling me this could be possible with the perfect race,” Warholm said of the prospect of breaking 46 seconds. “But it was hard to imagine it because it’s a big barrier, and it’s something you don’t even dream about.”

He didn't just dream it. He lived it.

In other track and field events, Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica completed her second straight Olympic sprint sweep, finishing the 200 meters in 21.53 seconds, the second-fastest time in history.

Thompson-Herah topped surprise second-place finisher Christine Mboma of Namibia by .48, while American Gabby Thomas took bronze.

This was a star-studded final, defined as much by who didn’t finish on the podium as who did.

Thompson-Herah joins another Jamaican, Veronica Campbell-Brown, and Barbel Wookel of the former East Germany as the third back-to-back champions in the 200.

Armand Duplantis of Sweden won the Olympic gold medal in the pole vault. The 21-year-old clinched victory with a height of 6.02 meters and then raised the bar to 6.19 meters in a bid to break his own world record. Duplantis missed all three times when he tried to improve on the world record mark of 6.18 meters he set at Glasgow last year.

MEN'S SOCCER FINAL SET

Brazil and Spain each won to advance to men's soccer final with victories. Brazil is the defending Olympic champion. Spain hasn't won the tournament since 1992 and last reached the final in 2000.

Brazil and Mexico were scoreless through regulation and extra time before Brazil advanced 4-1 on penalty kicks. Mexico missed its first two attempts.

Spain and Japan also were scoreless through regulation. Spain's Marcos Asenio scored the game winner in the 115th minute.

MAKING WAVES

New Zealand's Lisa Carrington started her gold medal march in canoe sprint with a pair of victories in the women's kayak single 200 and the kayak double 500.

Carrington has now won the 200 in three consecutive Olympics and hasn't lost an Olympic or world championship in the event in a decade.

She teamed with Caitlin Regal to win the 500 less than an hour after her fourth race. Carrington raced four times Tuesday in heat and wind at the Sea Forest Waterway in the semifinals and finals of the two events.

She is also a medal favorite in the kayak 500 single and fours later this week.

SPLISH SPLASH

Xie Siyi and Wang Zongyuan gave China another 1-2 finish in Olympic diving, claiming gold and silver in men’s 3-meter springboard. Xie broke down in tears when the scores for his final dive were posted, a string of 9.0s and 9.5s that clinched the victory with 558.75 points. Wang came over to give his teammate a hug.

The biggest drama was for the silver, but Wang nailed his final dive to finish with 534.90 and hold off Jack Laugher of Britain.

Germany twice broke the world record on the way to beating Britain for the gold medal in the women's team pursuit, while the Dutch knocked off the Brits to win the men's team sprint at the Izu Velodrome.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
36K+
Followers
56K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Carrington
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Alison Dos Santos
Person
Kevin Durant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Bronze Medal#Gymnastics#Ap#Ioc#Jrue Holiday#Americans#American Gabby Thomas#Jamaican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Argentina
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
Country
Spain
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Sweden
Related
TechnologyPosted by
POPSUGAR

Say Hello to Simone Biles's New Personal Twitter Emoji: A Gold-Medal Goat Doing the Splits

Goldie, Simone Biles's unofficial, bedazzled goat mascot, is officially making the leap from leotards to social media, with Twitter announcing today that Simone Biles will have her own personal goat emoji on the platform. Biles is the first Olympian and first woman athlete to receive the honor, and her adorable emoji (a goat doing the splits and sporting a gold medal, of course) will pop up anytime Twitter users use the hashtag #SimoneBiles or #Simone during the Games.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
SportsThe Decatur Daily

Biles leaves beam with bronze — and a smile

TOKYO — Simone Biles isn't going home with a fistful of gold medals. A mental block — one brought on by exhaustion or stress or something the American gymnastics star still can't quite grasp — that forced her to pull out of four Olympic finals saw to that. Yet standing...
SportsNBC Sports

WATCH: Simone Biles' Homecoming in Houston

Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite dealing with intense pressure and a temporary inability to control her twists in the air. When she walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, the...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles to 'relish' Tokyo Olympics, consider 2024 Paris Games

Simone Biles indicated Wednesday she could be up to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and possibly set a record for most medals by an American Olympic gymnast. Biles, who picked up a silver and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games, told NBC’s "Today" she wasn’t closing the door on a possible opportunity to represent the U.S. in Paris.
Sportstalesbuzz.com

Simone Biles ‘keeping the door open’ for 2024 Olympic return

We may not have seen the last of Simone Biles at the Olympics. Biles told the “TODAY” show that she is “keeping the door open” for a return to the Paris Olympics in 2024. Biles, 24, dealt with mental health issues and a case of the “twisties” in Tokyo. She...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Simone Biles on winning bronze medal: 'It means more than all the golds'

Simone Biles won her seventh Olympics medal on Tuesday with a bronze in the balance beam competition after withdrawing from several other events for mental health reasons. Biles was able to put on a clean performance on the beam and finish with double pike on her dismount after battling the "twisties" throughout the Games. She told NBC’s "TODAY" the bronze medal means a lot to her.
Sportsthesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Simone Biles Returns and Wins Bronze On Balance Beam

Simone Biles returned to the Olympics and will leave Tokyo with at least one medal after all. Biles came in third and won the bronze medal in the individual balance beam final. She scored a 14.00, finishing behind Chinese gymnasts Guan Chenchen and Tang Xijing. Biles now has seven Olympic...
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Relive Simone Biles's Emotional Bronze-Medal-Winning Beam Routine at the Tokyo Olympics

When Simone Biles stepped up to the balance beam during the event finals of the Tokyo Olympics, the world held its collective breath. It had been a week since Biles had withdrawn from the team finals after experiencing the "twisties," a mental block that caused her to get lost in the air during her vault in the first rotation. She would go on to explain that she couldn't "even fathom twisting," and that unlike bouts she'd had before, this case of the twisties had affected her skills on every apparatus.
Houston, TXHouston Press

Biles Takes Bronze in Balance Beam After Surreal Olympics

After a surreal Olympics that saw the world’s most medaled gymnast on the sidelines for most of the women’s artistic gymnastics finals, Simone Biles returned to competition on Tuesday, taking bronze for her performance on the balance beam. While bronze would have been seen as a disappointment two weeks ago—many...
SportsNewsweek

Simone Biles Says Leaving Tokyo With Two More Medals 'Isn't Too Shabby'

Simone Biles has reflected on her eventful experience at the Tokyo Olympics this year, saying that adding two more medals to her collection "isn't too shabby." The 24-year-old gymnast left the Games on a high after winning bronze on the balance beam finals, five years after placing third on the same apparatus in Rio.

Comments / 0

Community Policy