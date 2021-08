HUTCHINSON, Kan. — USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson Superintendent Curtis Nightingale hopes the school year will start as close to normal as possible in his district. "We're going to start with masks recommended, not required," Nightingale said. "We're still going to kind of control access in the building in terms of students coming in in the morning, grab and go breakfast, going directly to classes, just trying to kind of prevent a headache in terms of contact tracing if we did have some kind of an outbreak of something."